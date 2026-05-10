Everyone Defaults To Butter For Grilled Cheese — But This Flavorful Upgrade Is Hard To Beat

Grilled cheese is normally a great example of the idea that you shouldn't mess with what isn't broken. The marriage of gooey, melty cheese with crispy toasted bread, with nothing else to get between them, is a testament to the power of simplicity in cooking. But sometimes you can still keep that simple perfection while tweaking a recipe in a small way, and come out with something even better. And that's exactly why you should be cooking your grilled cheese in garlic mayo instead of butter.

What works about this swap is that it doesn't fundamentally change your grilled cheese. You are not loading it up with too many fillings or using some fussy cooking technique that turns it into more of a chore. Mayo simply does what butter does to grilled cheese, but better. It gives you better, more even browning on your bread, with a superior crunch, and more flavor.

There are a few reasons for this. The first is texture, as mayo can be spread evenly directly onto the bread before you place it in the pan, and its thficker texture clings better to the surface, so every nook and cranny that comes in contact with the heat is getting evenly browned. Also, being an emulsion of oil and egg yolks, mayonnaise actually has a higher smoke point than butter, so you can get a perfectly melty interior on your grilled cheese with less risk of burning. Finally, those egg yolks also have much more protein than butter, which helps trigger the Maillard reaction (like when browning meat) and develop more complex flavors.