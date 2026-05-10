Everyone Defaults To Butter For Grilled Cheese — But This Flavorful Upgrade Is Hard To Beat
Grilled cheese is normally a great example of the idea that you shouldn't mess with what isn't broken. The marriage of gooey, melty cheese with crispy toasted bread, with nothing else to get between them, is a testament to the power of simplicity in cooking. But sometimes you can still keep that simple perfection while tweaking a recipe in a small way, and come out with something even better. And that's exactly why you should be cooking your grilled cheese in garlic mayo instead of butter.
What works about this swap is that it doesn't fundamentally change your grilled cheese. You are not loading it up with too many fillings or using some fussy cooking technique that turns it into more of a chore. Mayo simply does what butter does to grilled cheese, but better. It gives you better, more even browning on your bread, with a superior crunch, and more flavor.
There are a few reasons for this. The first is texture, as mayo can be spread evenly directly onto the bread before you place it in the pan, and its thficker texture clings better to the surface, so every nook and cranny that comes in contact with the heat is getting evenly browned. Also, being an emulsion of oil and egg yolks, mayonnaise actually has a higher smoke point than butter, so you can get a perfectly melty interior on your grilled cheese with less risk of burning. Finally, those egg yolks also have much more protein than butter, which helps trigger the Maillard reaction (like when browning meat) and develop more complex flavors.
Garlic mayo gives your grilled cheese better browning and more flavor
Of course, this isn't just a recommendation for using mayo on your grilled cheese, but garlic mayo, and that's because it brings just enough extra flavor to take the sandwich to the next level. Butter is tasty, but its rich flavor is kind of one-note. It's also doubling down on the fattiness that the cheese is already bringing. Garlic, meanwhile, adds a little extra bite along with the extra flavor, and the tanginess helps bring a little more balance to a grilled cheese. It's just enough to add an extra dimension without transforming your favorite grilled cheese recipe into something different, because we are trying to complement perfection, not alter it.
You can use a garlic aioli from the supermarket, but making your own simple version will make your grilled cheese even better, and it only takes a moment. All you need to do is mince a clove of garlic for a quarter cup or so of mayo, ideally crushing the minced garlic with some salt to draw out more flavor. Then add it to the mayo with a squeeze of lemon juice to brighten up the taste and add a little more of that tang. Spread the garlic mayo mixture directly on the bread first, and then toast the grilled cheese over medium heat, going slow enough for the cheese to melt completely while the exterior turns a perfect golden brown. It may finally be the ultimate form of grilled cheese you've been dreaming of.