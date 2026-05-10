11 Key Italian Restaurant Words And Phrases To Know

Italian restaurant culture is about more than just going out to grab a bite to eat. The food is certainly the most important aspect of the experience, but other elements are not to be dismissed out of hand. For instance, the pace is important, with Italians tending to take their time, including at lunch, where many office workers might go out and enjoy a prix-fix lunch menu with colleagues instead of shoving a sandwich down their throats at their desks. This is no joke: Back when I worked in offices in Italy, where I grew up, everyone that worked together would gather for lunch either at a restaurant or in a conference room to eat their meals brought from home, partaking in a leisurely dining experience as a group.

With all this fanfare comes a specific vocabulary, some of which has made its way into the American lexicon, and some of which still eludes us. At Italian restaurants, specific words appear at various stages of the meal, with things like cicchetti or aperitivo appearing around the beginning of an evening, al sangue somewhere in the middle, and caffe' corretto toward the end. Saying such words in the wrong context, or if they're not mentioned at all when the occasion merits, can elicit confused stares from wait staff, which is why we've put together a handy list of important terms that will help you order at an Italian restaurant.