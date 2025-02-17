What's The Difference Between Rare And Blue Rare Steak?

Raw steak is red in the center, and more well-done steak is some variation of brown, so the terms "blue steak" or "blue rare steak" might cause some confusion. No, it's not a recent food trend that you might scroll across on social media. It actually refers to the temperature that the steak is cooked at. You know that there's rare, medium rare, and even well-done (gasp!), but blue-rare steak is cooked for far less time compared to those levels of doneness.

When you order a rare steak, it's ideally cooked to an internal temperature between 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit. A rare steak that's cooked properly will have a nice crust, but the middle will be bright red yet still warm to the touch. For a rare blue steak, it shouldn't be warmer than 110-115 degrees Fahrenheit inside. It will have a nice sear on the outside of the beef, but the inside will remain completely raw. Now, for food safety, it's recommended to cook beef to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, but these rare cooked steaks are still safe to eat because any bacteria is typically on the surface, which will be the part that hits the heat.