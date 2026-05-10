The One Kitchen Tool Geoffrey Zakarian 'Can't Live Without'
Food Network star, Geoffrey Zakarian, is well-known as a judge on "Chopped" and a winner of "Iron Chef." With a sincere passion for food and working with the right kitchen tools, it's no surprise what item Zakarian chose as his ultimate necessity. In an interview with Today, Zakarian is quoted as saying, "The one kitchen item I can't live without is a nonstick cast iron pan. I love to use it for a great steak or for roasts that need a heavy sear and deep caramelized color." He continues, "This type of pan is a once in a lifetime purchase that you can pass along to your families. It does everything and is one of the most versatile items."
To Zakarian's point, the best uses for your cast iron skillet are nearly as limitless as it is a simple kitchen tool to use and easier to maintain than you might think. These pans certainly fall under the category of "buy it for life" so long as you take proper care of them and use them regularly. More than a passing fad, a nonstick cast-iron pan is an investment for the present and future of all your culinary creativity.
Durability and value make cast-iron pans worthwhile, but so too does the fact that these kitchen tools are impeccable at retaining heat. This helps promote more even cooking, particularly at higher temperatures. Though some might find the pans intimidating, Zakarian's many cast-iron recipes provide an accessible entry point.
How Geoffrey Zakarian uses a cast-iron pan
Among Geoffrey Zakarian's best cooking tips for home chefs, there is a great deal of emphasis on flavor and leaning into seasonings and spices. Because of a cast-iron pan's nonstick surface and propensity for even heating, this is the ideal kitchen tool for cooking lots of tasty meals. Keeping your pan correctly seasoned is also essential for retaining flavor and maintaining its nonstick cooking area.
Knowing the best oil for seasoning cast iron pans is a big help, as is regularly cooking with the kitchen tool. Repeated use further enhances the layers of seasoning in the pan and also gets you more used to this style of cooking. Zakarian has a number of recipes that employ the use of a cast-iron pan, ranging from sweet to savory to everything in between.
For example, his cast-iron s'mores dip is the perfect indulgent sweet treat. What's more, a cast-iron pan's nonstick surface will make quick work of any residual marshmallow fluff. Zakarian also loves cooking pizzas in a cast-iron pan as well as steaks, vegetables, and much more. If you're just starting out cooking with your own cast-iron pan, try a couple of fried eggs or a grilled cheese sandwich. This will give you a good idea of how simple it is to use. From there, you can move on to entrees such as pork chops or chicken breasts. With this long-lasting kitchen tool, the sky's the limit.