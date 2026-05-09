Forget The Grill — Hot Dogs Taste 10X Better Using This Appliance

With the summer season approaching, so too is prime time for grilling. Though hot dogs are a staple of barbecues and beyond, this year, it's time to forego the grill in favor of an even tastier way to cook hot dogs. Use a smoker, and you'll never want to go back to plain grilled hot dogs again.

Take a cue from the gameday treat known as Oklahoma prime rib and, in lieu of a bologna chub, load a pack of fully cooked franks into a smoker for the ultimate delicious dish. First, warm up your smoker to around 225 degrees Fahrenheit while you prep the hot dogs. Second, be sure to score an "x" pattern into your hot dogs so they don't burst in the smoking process. It should take between 45 and 60 minutes, depending on your desired level of char.

The end result will be a batch of hot dogs that are teeming with smoky flavor and mouthwatering texture. Try this with your favorite brand and style of hot dogs, from all-beef varieties to those made with pork or chicken and even plant-based versions. This makes a great addition to outdoor cookouts and a total upgrade to traditionally grilled weenies.