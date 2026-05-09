Forget The Grill — Hot Dogs Taste 10X Better Using This Appliance
With the summer season approaching, so too is prime time for grilling. Though hot dogs are a staple of barbecues and beyond, this year, it's time to forego the grill in favor of an even tastier way to cook hot dogs. Use a smoker, and you'll never want to go back to plain grilled hot dogs again.
Take a cue from the gameday treat known as Oklahoma prime rib and, in lieu of a bologna chub, load a pack of fully cooked franks into a smoker for the ultimate delicious dish. First, warm up your smoker to around 225 degrees Fahrenheit while you prep the hot dogs. Second, be sure to score an "x" pattern into your hot dogs so they don't burst in the smoking process. It should take between 45 and 60 minutes, depending on your desired level of char.
The end result will be a batch of hot dogs that are teeming with smoky flavor and mouthwatering texture. Try this with your favorite brand and style of hot dogs, from all-beef varieties to those made with pork or chicken and even plant-based versions. This makes a great addition to outdoor cookouts and a total upgrade to traditionally grilled weenies.
Tips for serving smoked hot dogs
Though you can always simplify your barbecue burnt ends with a hot dog swap using either the grill or the oven, this smoker method is ideal to provide even more enticing flavor and a delightful char to elevate the dish further. Serve chopped up smoked hot dog "burnt ends" as an appetizer alongside a tangy dipping sauce. Even on their own or in a pillowy bun is a great way to enjoy a batch of smoked hot dogs. You can also try setting the smoked hot dogs out on a grazing board filled with other favorite smoked meats and complementary barbecue or dipping sauces.
If you don't happen to have outdoor smoking equipment, there are ways to use your oven as a smoker to make these fabulous franks. A little culinary creativity will go a long way.
Consider all your favorite side dishes to serve at an outdoor cookout and use these to enhance a batch of smoked hot dogs. They would go well served alongside a hearty helping of potato salad, coleslaw, or a batch of baked beans. Make a tangy batch of cowboy caviar for another delightful side dish. When it comes to hot dogs, this method both literally and figuratively smokes its grilled competition.