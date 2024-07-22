Oklahoma Prime Rib Is The Gameday Treat With A Misleading Name

What could be better than a smoky snack packed with savory flavors and rooted in rich tradition? If you've never thought about smoking a hunk of bologna before, then there's no time like the present to give it a try. Colloquially known as Oklahoma prime rib, BBQ bologna is a Southern specialty (endorsed by pitmaster Pat Martin) with a humorous nickname. The sarcastic "prime rib" moniker gently pokes fun at bologna by comparing what is socially considered to be a lesser product made of processed sausage lunch meat to that of prime rib, a dish synonymous with classic fine dining. Regardless of your personal thoughts on bologna versus prime rib and which one reigns supreme, it's important to remember that all food is good food — particularly when enjoyed in moderation.

Smoked bologna originated in the "Sooner State," Oklahoma, and is a typical dish of choice for gameday tailgating and similar entertainment. A more substantial take on the classic Southern fried bologna sandwich, the preparation for Oklahoma prime rib involves scoring, seasoning, and smoking a large chunk of bologna known as a chub to perfection with a crisp exterior and tender interior. This delicacy is not limited strictly to Oklahoma, though. It can also be found among offerings of Tennessee BBQ – particularly in the Memphis area — and has even made it all the way to Texas, brought over by Tulsa-born chefs and introduced to the local BBQ scene. Wherever you can get it, Oklahoma prime rib is worth a bite — or more!