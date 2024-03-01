BBQ Bologna Sandwiches Are A Southern Specialty You Need To Try - Exclusive

Pat Martin, owner of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Hugh-Baby's, is probably best known for his authentic West Tennessee-style hole-hog barbecue. However, his restaurants also serve a unique type of smoked meat you might not have heard of before: barbecue bologna sandwiches. That might seem strange since bologna is often sold pre-smoked, but Martin's cooking process adds new layers of flavor and texture to the deli meat, transforming what is often seen as a dubious mystery sausage into something decadent and crave-able.

As he told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, he didn't invent the barbecue bologna sandwich; they're popular all over the South. Still, creating a classic barbecue bologna sandwich is no easy feat, taking both craft and patience. Per Martin, the traditional way is to throw an entire 10-pound roll of bologna on the smoker. "I smoke mine for about eight hours," he revealed. After smoking, he cuts the bologna into slices and throws them in the fridge until they're fully chilled. Once cold, the sliced sausage is deep-fried to reheat, then dressed simply with mustard, pickles, and onions and tucked into a toasted bun.