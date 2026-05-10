The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought White Chocolate Is Almost Creamier Than Butter
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While naysayers might not consider white chocolate to be real chocolate, it is, in fact, chocolate due to the presence of at least 20% cocoa butter and 3.5% milk solids, which adheres to the legal definition. And nearly every chocolate company sells white chocolate bars to fill widespread demand from white chocolate lovers. So if you're a white chocolate fan, you've got plenty of brands to choose from to get your fix. We tasted and ranked 7 store-bought white chocolate bars according to flavor balance, texture, and creaminess.
The hands-down best store-bought white chocolate bar is made by Tony's Chocoloney, and there's really no contest. Tony Chocoloney's White Chocolate Bar blew us away with a surprising cocoa-forward flavor that wasn't overshadowed by the cloying sweetness we got from other competitor brands. The chocolate notes burst through a balanced sweetness, which further helped to accentuate the flavor. But the creaminess and almost melt-in-your-mouth texture were what really took this bar over the top. Biting into this bar was like biting into a stick of butter — pure heaven! It's a large, thick bar scored into bite-sized pieces so you can easily share it or simply enjoy the satisfaction of breaking the bar piece by piece to savor by yourself. While the bar melts quickly, its buttery consistency and insanely good flavor will have you gobbling it up in no time and licking your fingers with glee.
More praise for Tony Chocoloney's white chocolate bar
Target customers were blown away by the quality, mission statement, and taste of Tony Chocoloney's white chocolate bar. One customer wrote that "the flavor is rich, milky, and satisfying, with a perfect balance that doesn't feel heavy." Another was impressed with the texture, stating, "[it was] so thick and creamy and just gradually melts in your mouth. Has an almost slightly nutty taste to it." While white chocolate tends to be on the sweet side, a common compliment was that the bar wasn't too cloying.
While the brand may be more expensive, one customer justifies the price by saying, "The bar is huge and the way it's scored to break apart is super cool." Fans were also impressed by the bar's "fun and old-fashioned packaging" with bright colors that caught the eye before enchanting the stomach. Customers loved that the wrapping paper also had cute messages written inside, noting the attention to detail and production was as whimsical and high-quality as the chocolate itself. Lastly, customers had no problem paying an elevated price for Tony Chocoloney because, as one review put it, "I also appreciate the brand's mission for fair trade and ethically sourced ingredients — it makes enjoying it feel even better." To that effect, you should try Tony Chocolonely's many different flavors to fulfill cravings for dark and milk chocolate varieties while also supporting an ethical company.