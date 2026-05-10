The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought White Chocolate Is Almost Creamier Than Butter

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While naysayers might not consider white chocolate to be real chocolate, it is, in fact, chocolate due to the presence of at least 20% cocoa butter and 3.5% milk solids, which adheres to the legal definition. And nearly every chocolate company sells white chocolate bars to fill widespread demand from white chocolate lovers. So if you're a white chocolate fan, you've got plenty of brands to choose from to get your fix. We tasted and ranked 7 store-bought white chocolate bars according to flavor balance, texture, and creaminess.

The hands-down best store-bought white chocolate bar is made by Tony's Chocoloney, and there's really no contest. Tony Chocoloney's White Chocolate Bar blew us away with a surprising cocoa-forward flavor that wasn't overshadowed by the cloying sweetness we got from other competitor brands. The chocolate notes burst through a balanced sweetness, which further helped to accentuate the flavor. But the creaminess and almost melt-in-your-mouth texture were what really took this bar over the top. Biting into this bar was like biting into a stick of butter — pure heaven! It's a large, thick bar scored into bite-sized pieces so you can easily share it or simply enjoy the satisfaction of breaking the bar piece by piece to savor by yourself. While the bar melts quickly, its buttery consistency and insanely good flavor will have you gobbling it up in no time and licking your fingers with glee.