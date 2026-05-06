The Best Spots For Dim Sum Around Seattle, According To A Local Cantonese Cookbook Author

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When it comes to dim sum, I'm a snob, and rightfully so. After all, I was still in the womb when I first enjoyed this incomparable Cantonese cuisine. My mother lived in Hong Kong, and her family is originally from Guangdong, the birthplace of dim sum. She raised me in New York City, where stellar dim sum is never hard to find, especially in Brooklyn, Flushing, and Chinatown. I also had the privilege to spend my childhood summers in Montreal and Toronto enjoying incredible dim sum, thanks to my foodie grandparents, who were also part Cantonese.

What's more, I'm the author of three Asian-themed cookbooks, including my second one, "Modern Asian Kitchen," which features recipes for iconic dim sum staples like char siu bao, har gow, and siu mai. Adding to that, I have also enjoyed dim sum in Hawaii, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the Philippines, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland, and across the Seattle area. So trust me when I say I know my dim sum, and I know what's genuinely good. Dim sum is practically in my blood.

In recent years, I've turned enjoying great dim sum across the Seattle area into an adventure with my family. Luckily for us, there are plenty of outstanding spots in our adopted home city.