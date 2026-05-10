This Stand Mixer At Walmart Is Rated Nearly 5 Stars (And Is Way Cheaper Than Name Brand)
Depending on the size of your kitchen and your particular needs, you might be wondering if it's worth investing in a stand mixer. These powerful tools can be extremely useful in the context of mixing ingredients together for baking, but that's not all a stand mixer can do. You can use it to process food, grind meat, make pasta, and plenty more. If the price of a KitchenAid is cost prohibitive, the small but mighty Delish By Dash Compact Stand Mixer is available from both Walmart and Sam's Club and has received a great deal of positive attention.
Comparing a 3.5 quart capacity Delish stand mixer with a mini KitchenAid of a similar capacity, the Delish stand mixer has 350 watts while the KitchenAid has 250. Though this may be indicative of a higher capacity for power, some reviews note the Delish stand mixer is especially noisy when in use. Price-wise, the Delish stand mixer costs about $40 as compared to a mini KitchenAid stand mixer, which retails for about $450.
Both stand mixers are offered in a range of colors and come with attachments. While the Delish stand mixer is, by no means, a dupe of a KitchenAid, the product includes beaters and dough hooks, allowing you to use both appliances in much the same way. Though the attachments offered for the Delish mixer are not as varied as the KitchenAid attachments every home chef needs, what you get is still a good start.
What customers are saying about the Delish By Dash Compact Stand Mixer
Paul Hollywood calls stand mixers the essential tool every home baker needs, but finding one that's versatile and cost effective is challenging. If KitchenAid is out of reach, reviews between Walmart and Sam's Club indicate that the Delish version, though no dupe, is a suitable placeholder.
On the Walmart product page, one reviewer mentioned, "I have been using my stand mixer since I bought it, so far I love it! I haven't had any problems with it. It mixes all my ingredients well, have to stop and [scrape] the sides after awhile but that's fine I'm not complaining." Another shared, "Holidays can be cumbersome when you're lugging your heavy stand mixer. Alas, I have a remedy for you! This 3.5 quart is perfect in every way. Its compact size takes up less space. It's perfect for an individual or small family. It's affordable!!! It's just simple. I'm obsessed with it!!"
Reviews on the Sam's Club product page echo this sentiment. One commenter stated, "it is exactly the right size for what I need and it takes up so much less space than those other huge mixers." Comparing it to KitchenAid, another reviewer shared, "It's the perfect size for me. I had a kitchenaide and I couldn't lift it and it was too tall for the cabinet. This dash mixer is perfect." At $40, it would seem the price is right for this compact and powerful tool.