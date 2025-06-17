The Essential Tool Paul Hollywood Says Every Home Baker Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Paul Hollywood doesn't seem like a guy who needs a lot of tools when baking, so if he says something is essential, you take notice. The famous host of "The Great British Baking Show" was born into a family of bakers, before going on to an illustrious career in some of Britain's finest hotels. While obviously an all-around artisan, his specialty is bread, and watching the speed with which he can knead and shape bread dough with nothing but his hands makes you think they must be the only thing he's ever needed. But it turns out even the most skilled people need a lot of help when churning out bake after bake. And when talking to the Irish Examiner, Hollywood told them that everyone should invest in a stand mixer.

Hollywood does admit that stand mixers, or in his British English, "table mixers," can be expensive, but if you are serious about baking, he thinks they are more than worth it. According to Hollywood, "You're going to use it to death. It's going to last you a long time, probably the rest of your life if it's looked after." Especially for beginners or people intimidated by bread, Hollywood says stand mixers take a lot of the hard work and worries of kneading the dough out of the equation. You may drop $400 on one, but if you break it down in cost per use, there may be no more valuable tool for a baker.