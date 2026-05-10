Why Your Brisket Doesn't Taste Like A Restaurant's

Brisket may be difficult to get right, but copying a restaurant version doesn't sound that difficult. The main challenge is managing the heat to get that perfect tender texture, which comes from smoking brisket long enough for the connective tissues and muscle fibers to break down, but at a low enough temperature to keep it from drying out. Beyond that a good brisket is a spice rub and smoke. Yet knowing the exact right temperature and time to smoke your brisket can still leave you short of what you get at your favorite barbecue restaurants. So we talked to Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, to ask why brisket made at home doesn't taste quite like the restaurant version.

Shoults says that despite knowing the right way to make a brisket, home setups make it harder to be consistent. "At home, you've got full control — but you're also dealing with more variables: your smoker, your fire management, your timing, and the cut of meat you picked out yourself." Even if you're careful, each one of those variables can change enough each time to make a meaningful difference in the result. "In a restaurant, brisket is usually cooked in larger smokers with steady, controlled heat, often by folks who are cooking it the same way day in and day out," he says. "That consistency makes a big difference."