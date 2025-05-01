Follow This Dry Rub Tip To Get The Most Flavor In Your Brisket
Just about every pitmaster will tell you that half the tastiness of a smoked brisket comes from a good rub. And they aren't wrong — beyond the rich beefiness, rendered fat, and aromatic smoke that flavor the slow-cooked meat, it's the dry rub that sets one brisket apart from another. However, a great blend of seasoning ingredients is just the first step. You need proper technique, too, and if you've been sprinkling your 3-ingredient dry rub like baby powder, we're here to tell you that you're missing out on a lot of flavors.
A brisket is one of the thickest cuts of beef that you'll ever have to handle, and a lot of that comes from the chunky fat layer (often called the fat cap) on top. Even if you've been extra-careful by using the bend test to pick briskets with the least hard fat whereby you choose meat that has more flexibility, or trim much of it away, some of that fat will still remain. This fat can be problematic as while it's good for flavor, it doesn't take to dry rub very well. If you aren't careful, all your rub simply tumbles right off when you move your brisket over to the smoker, and the result is a bland hunk of meat.
So what's the solution? Don't be shy when working with your brisket. Pick as much of the dry rub as you can, slap it onto the brisket, and really work it in. Push, ground, and shove the seasonings as hard as you can. The more work you give it, the faster it'll stick, and the better your chances of getting a well-seasoned and tasty brisket.
Tips for getting your dry rub to stick
If your dry rub doesn't seem to be sticking, then enlist some help. Drizzle olive oil onto your (gloved) hand and slather a thin layer over the brisket. The oil will help the rub to stick better by acting as an adhesive. Pour the rub on top of your brisket and massage it evenly throughout. You'll want to make sure that there's a thick layer of seasoning covering every side and surface of the brisket. If there are nooks and crannies in your cut, don't hesitate to really get in there with your fingers and work the spices in — the thick brisket can most certainly handle it.
Once it's nice and seasoned, you could basically take the brisket over to the smoker and cook right away. But we recommend waiting at least 30 minutes for the brisket to soak in the flavor or, if you're not short on time, put the brisket into the fridge overnight. The more time you give it, the more flavors from the rub will be able to penetrate the meat and flavor your brisket.
After that, it's time for the brisket to hit the smoker. In a couple of hours, taste it and see if it differs from the last brisket when you were still gentle with it. Turns out flavors need a bit of coaxing to get out.