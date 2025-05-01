Follow This Dry Rub Tip To Get The Most Flavor In Your Brisket

Just about every pitmaster will tell you that half the tastiness of a smoked brisket comes from a good rub. And they aren't wrong — beyond the rich beefiness, rendered fat, and aromatic smoke that flavor the slow-cooked meat, it's the dry rub that sets one brisket apart from another. However, a great blend of seasoning ingredients is just the first step. You need proper technique, too, and if you've been sprinkling your 3-ingredient dry rub like baby powder, we're here to tell you that you're missing out on a lot of flavors.

A brisket is one of the thickest cuts of beef that you'll ever have to handle, and a lot of that comes from the chunky fat layer (often called the fat cap) on top. Even if you've been extra-careful by using the bend test to pick briskets with the least hard fat whereby you choose meat that has more flexibility, or trim much of it away, some of that fat will still remain. This fat can be problematic as while it's good for flavor, it doesn't take to dry rub very well. If you aren't careful, all your rub simply tumbles right off when you move your brisket over to the smoker, and the result is a bland hunk of meat.

So what's the solution? Don't be shy when working with your brisket. Pick as much of the dry rub as you can, slap it onto the brisket, and really work it in. Push, ground, and shove the seasonings as hard as you can. The more work you give it, the faster it'll stick, and the better your chances of getting a well-seasoned and tasty brisket.