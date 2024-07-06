How To Choose The Absolute Best Brisket With The Bend Test

Buying a piece of brisket can always be a gamble. While it doesn't have the same stakes as a tense game of poker, you may still find yourself holding your breath, wondering what its consistency will be like when you slice into it. The main factor that dictates whether your meat will be tender or tough boils down to the cut, and brisket is a notoriously stiff piece of meat. Although you can't tell from looking at the brisket whether it'll be perfectly tender, the bend test may help you determine its outcome.

Bend the brisket in half so the ends are touching each other — if they easily reach one another, the brisket will most likely be tender. If not, this may indicate that the beef is filled with hard fat. Fat is rarely a bad thing for beef to have, but hard fat in brisket won't melt away, making an already tough piece of meat even tougher. A failed bend test could also mean the brisket is filled with connective tissues. Brisket is rife with dense and hardened collagen. While connective tissues aren't exactly inflexible, they do resist bending, making for a firm brisket that won't be enjoyable to eat.