This California Chicken Chain Stands Out For Its Sauce, According To Customers

Some customers have speculated about the possible ingredients of the Zankou Garlic Sauce and have attempted to make copycat recipes at home. While an ultra-garlicky toum is one you can whip up in your own kitchen, the ease of waltzing into a store and having the smooth, creamy condiment drizzled onto your meal can make a visit well worth it. Both Zankou Garlic Sauce and tangy Tahini Sauce form a double threat that can balance richer, spicier foods. "Garlic [Sauce] and your rice are the best thing on this earth," noted a diner on Instagram. On Reddit, one patron even praised the vibrant Harissa Sauce by saying that "nothing quite hits the spot like [Zankou's]."

Though some visitors have described the chain as overrated, plenty of regulars push back, pointing to the chain's garlic sauce as being reason enough to visit. "It's all about the white sauce (toum). The roast chicken is a gateway protein to the rest of the menu," explained a loyal customer on Reddit. Others note that individual locations can serve up different dining experiences. Ordering rotisserie chicken meal with both sauces, hummus, and a pita can offer a solid sampling to draw your own conclusions, and bites of flaky, buttery baklava can finish off a meal sweetly. If you don't have a Zankou Chicken nearby, making your own toum at home is easy — leftovers may be the added ingredient that unexpectedly upgrades your next pasta night.