The Only Type Of Butter You Should Be Using For Homemade Baklava

Whether you use regular or clarified butter, it must be melted for baklava. That means that it should be a one-to-one swap for recipes that use butter instead of the clarified version, which makes it easy. However, if you want to make clarified butter, start with more so you have enough for the baklava. Give it a try with our sweet and sticky baklava recipe that didn't originally use it. Another option is to upgrade our pistachio and orange baklava recipe with clarified butter to achieve those golden-brown, crispy layers. For reference, other recipes that turn out 24 servings use about one and a half cups of clarified butter. And if you don't have access to clarified butter or time to make it, melted unsalted butter will still work.

When the butter is melted, either on the stovetop or in the microwave, it's time to get cooking. The butter is used between each layer of phyllo dough to ensure it's crispy throughout the dish. Add the clarified butter by using a pastry or basting brush to evenly coat each layer before you add the next piece of phyllo dough. You won't use the butter on top of the finished product, because there's a flavorful syrup that is used instead. Then, to really perfect the dessert, you can follow some of the other tips for baking the best baklava, such as including a garnish of crushed pistachios.