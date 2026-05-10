The BBQ Chain You'll Only Find In Florida That's Famous For Its Brisket And Pulled Pork Sandwiches

When you think of finger-lickin' good barbecue, your mind might automatically wander to a humdinger of a joint in Kansas City, or a hole-in-the-wall BBQ spot down in Texas. Florida, on the other hand, isn't exactly a barbecue mecca. But there's one chain operating in the Sunshine State that's working overtime to rewrite that narrative.

4 Rivers Smokehouse was actually never meant to be a restaurant at all. It has sprung up from an unusual beginning — one that unknowingly started back in 2004, when founder John Rivers decided to host a barbecue fundraiser. What began as a one-time charitable effort turned into a grassroots operation of smoking meat in a garage, eventually led to the opening of 4 Rivers' first brick-and-mortar location in 2009. Fast forward to 2026, and 4 Rivers Smokehouse has become a beloved Florida chain, standing 16 locations strong and helping to put the state on the barbecue map.

The smokehouse is, without a doubt, most well-known for its smoked brisket. But it makes sure to follow it up with other standout dishes like burnt ends, pulled pork sandwiches, and St. Louis-style ribs. These recipes have earned the chain national recognition and plenty of accolades, and it even landed in the sixth-place spot in Tasting Table's own ranking of chain BBQ restaurants across the country.