The Discontinued IHOP Breakfast You Might Remember From The '80s

Perhaps one of the most playfully named promotions in casual dining, IHOP's Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity was once its most recognizable breakfast combo. Originally introduced in the 1980s, the classic version included two pancakes topped with fruit, two eggs, and your choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links. Truly, though, IHOP's fruit-topped pancakes were the star of the show, with glazed strawberries being a customer's favorite.

In 2023, the brand brought it back for a limited-time promotion during its 65th anniversary celebration and fans were ecstatic. On TikTok, a set of adult twins responded with a video of them singing the order to their waitress to the tune of Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti." A follower responded: "Omg yes!! I missed the rooty tooty fresh n fruity!!! I was shocked the first time I went in & it was gone off the menu." In another video, the twins explain: "We grew up on that Rooty."

The company has openly acknowledged the nostalgia factor. In a press release, Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said the dish had been "at the center of people's memorable dining experiences" and noted that guests still "know Rooty Tooty by name." The branding itself is intentionally catchy and more than a little silly. A writer on Elite Daily admitted: "...you'll want to make plans for a trip to the pancake house so you can rhyme the order aloud IRL." On IHOP's Instagram, a fan joked: "ain't no way imma say that, ill just point and say that one."