The Discontinued IHOP Menu Item That Deserves A Comeback The Most
If you're craving an indulgent breakfast with some of the best pancakes around, IHOP is the place to be. Many even cook pancakes at home like IHOP because they're so good. If you're popping in for breakfast, you've got a range of options beyond just pancakes. However, despite IHOP's varied menu, some diners still long for items that were gone too soon, including the Swedish Crepes with lingonberry, Harvest Grain & Nut Pancakes, and the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Pancakes. One of the most highly requested discontinued items has to be the Stuffed French Toast, a decadent and creamy combination of thick French toast filled with a sweet cream cheese filling.
Many on Reddit lament its discontinuation stating that "it was the best thing on the menu" and they "haven't been back since it was taken off." There's even a Change.org petition begging IHOP to bring the dish back. The original stuffed French toast, released in 2003, featured two cinnamon-raisin breads stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling. It started off as a limited-time item, but eventually landed permanently on the menu until 2017. During that time, different flavors were released, including Peach Vanilla and Strawberry Vanilla.
In November 2017, IHOP released a Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast that included brioche bread and a cheesecake filling in three delicious flavors: Apple, Strawberry, and Cookies and Cream. Unfortunately, this one was a limited-time item that was on the menu until January 1, 2018. If you've never been able to forget the taste, there are plenty of copycat recipes online that can satisfy your craving, but it's just not the same.
How fans are making Stuffed French Toast at home
While the Stuffed French Toast may be a thing of the past, many copycat recipes can make those memories come rushing back. When recreating this dish, it all depends on the bread you choose. For many, the best choices are either brioche or challah. Why? Their natural density makes them perfect to absorb the custard mixture without turning to mush. This bread also can hold the thick cream cheese filling without collapsing. Some even use other thick breads like Texas toast.
And as for that sweet, tangy filling, all you really need is cream cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar to get that perfect consistency and flavor. Once you mix those ingredients thoroughly, you can spread it over one slice of bread and then add the other on top. You can use your preferred custard mix recipe, but the key to keeping French toast crisp on the outside and soft on the inside is using a medium heat. This helps prevent burning the bread while achieving that ideal Maillard reaction.
Other recipes include fruit like chopped strawberries inside the cream cheese mixture, but you can add other berries like blueberries or raspberries in there. And for a creamier batter, some recommend using whole milk, but any milk works, too. Another tip is to add some flour to the batter to get that extra crispy texture. And the key to soaking French toast for perfectly fluffy results is to let it soak for about two minutes per side. One of the best parts of making it at home is customizing it with your favorite spices and add-ins for that perfect bite.