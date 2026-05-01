The Discontinued IHOP Menu Item That Deserves A Comeback The Most

If you're craving an indulgent breakfast with some of the best pancakes around, IHOP is the place to be. Many even cook pancakes at home like IHOP because they're so good. If you're popping in for breakfast, you've got a range of options beyond just pancakes. However, despite IHOP's varied menu, some diners still long for items that were gone too soon, including the Swedish Crepes with lingonberry, Harvest Grain & Nut Pancakes, and the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Pancakes. One of the most highly requested discontinued items has to be the Stuffed French Toast, a decadent and creamy combination of thick French toast filled with a sweet cream cheese filling.

Many on Reddit lament its discontinuation stating that "it was the best thing on the menu" and they "haven't been back since it was taken off." There's even a Change.org petition begging IHOP to bring the dish back. The original stuffed French toast, released in 2003, featured two cinnamon-raisin breads stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling. It started off as a limited-time item, but eventually landed permanently on the menu until 2017. During that time, different flavors were released, including Peach Vanilla and Strawberry Vanilla.

In November 2017, IHOP released a Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast that included brioche bread and a cheesecake filling in three delicious flavors: Apple, Strawberry, and Cookies and Cream. Unfortunately, this one was a limited-time item that was on the menu until January 1, 2018. If you've never been able to forget the taste, there are plenty of copycat recipes online that can satisfy your craving, but it's just not the same.