Want Showstopping Pulled Pork? Use One Splash Of This Ingredient Most People Just Toss Out

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Pulled pork encompasses many flavorful recipes ranging from Mexican al pastor to barbecued pulled pork sandwiches. No matter which cooking method you use, a splash of pickle juice will result in showstopping pulled pork. While you might throw pickle juice down the drain when you're done snacking on the spears, you'd be missing out on a flavorful secret weapon. Pickle juice has countless uses including salad dressings and even shot chasers. As an addition to pulled pork, you can use it in a brine, braising liquid, or even as a flavorful spray for pork shoulder in the smoker.

Pickle juice is made with vinegar and plenty of salt, both of which are known for their tenderizing properties. Furthermore, garlic, mustard seeds, and other spice pods bring plenty of flavors that pair beautifully with the savoriness of the pork. Pickle juice is thus a meat tenderizer and flavor agent, leading to juicy pulled pork that's bursting with spicy, aromatic tasting notes. Blend pickle juice with water and seasonings to inject into a large pork roast before throwing it on the grill. You can also submerge pork shoulder in a blend of pickle juice, water, and seasonings to marinate it. Celebrity chef Michael Symon adds pickle brine to a spray bottle to mist pork as it smokes which, in his words, "adds brightness and keeps things juicy." If you're slow-cooking pork using a wet method, pickle juice will make for a flavorful braising liquid to blend with broth, water and spices.