Want Showstopping Pulled Pork? Use One Splash Of This Ingredient Most People Just Toss Out
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Pulled pork encompasses many flavorful recipes ranging from Mexican al pastor to barbecued pulled pork sandwiches. No matter which cooking method you use, a splash of pickle juice will result in showstopping pulled pork. While you might throw pickle juice down the drain when you're done snacking on the spears, you'd be missing out on a flavorful secret weapon. Pickle juice has countless uses including salad dressings and even shot chasers. As an addition to pulled pork, you can use it in a brine, braising liquid, or even as a flavorful spray for pork shoulder in the smoker.
Pickle juice is made with vinegar and plenty of salt, both of which are known for their tenderizing properties. Furthermore, garlic, mustard seeds, and other spice pods bring plenty of flavors that pair beautifully with the savoriness of the pork. Pickle juice is thus a meat tenderizer and flavor agent, leading to juicy pulled pork that's bursting with spicy, aromatic tasting notes. Blend pickle juice with water and seasonings to inject into a large pork roast before throwing it on the grill. You can also submerge pork shoulder in a blend of pickle juice, water, and seasonings to marinate it. Celebrity chef Michael Symon adds pickle brine to a spray bottle to mist pork as it smokes which, in his words, "adds brightness and keeps things juicy." If you're slow-cooking pork using a wet method, pickle juice will make for a flavorful braising liquid to blend with broth, water and spices.
More pulled pork and pickle juice tips
If you're using pickle juice to brine and tenderize pork, you'll need between 2 and 3 cups of it for a 3 to 4 pound pork shoulder. For injections, you can limit pickle juice ratios to half a cup of pickle juice per 1.5 cups of water. Adding a half to one cup of pickle juice to braising liquid will certainly instill a nice tangy upgrade to cut through the richness of the pork. Pairing pickle juice with a sweet element like brown sugar, sugar or a sweet apple cider in the braising liquid or dry rub will really make the pork sing with a trifecta of sweet, savory, and tangy. Furthermore, there are many different pickle brands and types of pickles with unique flavor profiles. A low and slow cooking method is the best way to ensure the most tender and juicy pulled pork. And you'll know when the pork shoulder is done when its internal temperature reaches between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Consequently, a meat thermometer like this one is an invaluable tool that any home cook and meat lover should own.
Pickle juice isn't just a boon to pulled pork, but you can use it to brine and braise all kinds of proteins from fried chicken to brisket. You can even use pickle juice to give steamed veggies a flavor boost. Of course, the pickles themselves are the perfect topping for a pulled pork sandwich.