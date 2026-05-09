Keep Deviled Eggs Secure On A Tray With This Genius 'Glue' Trick
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Deviled eggs are one of life's simplest and greatest pleasures. Creamy, buttery yolk, flavored with a bit of mayo, herbs, and that sprinkle of paprika on it — all encased in an edible hard-boiled white vessel? It's about as good as it gets, but the one annoying thing about them is when it comes to plating and serving.
Since the bottom of the eggs are rounded, they tend to get a little roly-poly on a flat serving tray. As such, you may struggle with them sliding around, falling off, or knocking into each other on the way from your kitchen to the appetizer table. However, there is a simple tip that can help: using a little bit of edible "glue" to stick them to the bottom of the plate. You don't need to buy a fancy-schmancy edible glue for this, either. Dab some of the filling on the bottom of your egg, then gently press your white into it. The filling is just sticky enough to hold the white, and you won't need to worry about it changing the flavor of your egg, either, since the rest of the filling is nestled perfectly into the center and you may just eat the whole egg half in one bite.
Other tips for serving deviled eggs
The nice thing about this hack is that you can use it for plenty of different flavorful deviled egg renditions, from our recipe for easy deviled eggs to this one, which fuses the classic app with a Southern-inspired ingredient: pimentos. However, if you find yourself frequently making deviled eggs, you may want to add a deviled egg serving dish like this dishwasher-safe serving platter, to your online shopping cart. The lid and handle makes it conducive to carrying from one place to another. That said, if you're a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of deviled egg maker, though, the dab of filling trick will suffice.
Other tips to keep in mind when making and serving deviled eggs is to hold off on filling them until you're ready to serve, since the egg whites can become watery and the filling can get too clumpy if they sit in your fridge for an extended period of time. We also recommend using a piping tip to make filling them easy — just make sure to read up on piping tips (hint: Frosting and deviled egg filling have a very similar texture, so if you can pipe one, you can usually pipe the other).