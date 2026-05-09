Keep Deviled Eggs Secure On A Tray With This Genius 'Glue' Trick

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Deviled eggs are one of life's simplest and greatest pleasures. Creamy, buttery yolk, flavored with a bit of mayo, herbs, and that sprinkle of paprika on it — all encased in an edible hard-boiled white vessel? It's about as good as it gets, but the one annoying thing about them is when it comes to plating and serving.

Since the bottom of the eggs are rounded, they tend to get a little roly-poly on a flat serving tray. As such, you may struggle with them sliding around, falling off, or knocking into each other on the way from your kitchen to the appetizer table. However, there is a simple tip that can help: using a little bit of edible "glue" to stick them to the bottom of the plate. You don't need to buy a fancy-schmancy edible glue for this, either. Dab some of the filling on the bottom of your egg, then gently press your white into it. The filling is just sticky enough to hold the white, and you won't need to worry about it changing the flavor of your egg, either, since the rest of the filling is nestled perfectly into the center and you may just eat the whole egg half in one bite.