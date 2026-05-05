Hulu Surprises Fans With A Prequel Episode Of The Bear — Here's What To Expect
Fans of FX's hit comedy-drama "The Bear" were treated to a special surprise today after Hulu dropped a one-off prequel episode ahead of the fifth season premiere. Titled "Gary," the hour-long special takes place several years before the main events of "The Bear," though it proves essential viewing for fans. The special follows fan-favorite Richie Jerimovich, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as he takes a trip to the title Indiana town with his best friend Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), the deceased brother of the show's lead character Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White).
Unlike other episodes of "The Bear," this prequel adventure takes viewers out of the high intensity of a working kitchen (which some chefs have called almost "too real"). Instead, "Gary" focuses primarily on the relationship between two old friends struggling through life. The standalone episode is heavy, but the intention was to offer viewers better insight into both characters and their mental state ahead of where we meet Richie in the first season.
The surprise standalone episode was co-written by Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal and directed by Christopher Storer, the creator of the series. "We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey," Moss-Bachrach explained on Instagram, thanking the people of both Gary, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois. "Making this was a dream come true."
What happens in The Bear prequel episode?
So, what happens in this special episode? The hour-long "Gary" begins a few years before Season 1, as Richie and Mikey embark on a road trip to drop off an unknown item off for their "Uncle" Jimmy (Oliver Platt). For Richie, the trip is an opportunity to prove himself, but things, of course, quickly go south — and it's through this lens that we can see what happened to their friendship.
While in Gary, the pals end up in a little tomfoolery while waiting for the call they need to complete the job. They drive around, get hot dogs, play some pick-up basketball, and eventually end up getting drunk in a local bar. It sounds harmless, but there is plenty of suspense added from the fact that Richie's wife, Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs), is about to go into labor back home. On top of all that, they still need to complete the job that brought them to Indiana in the first place.
Without giving too many spoilers away, we will say that, at the very end, "Gary" concludes in present day. So, while the bulk of the episode is a prequel, you may want to watch it to be up to date when Season 5 airs — and if you want to pour a glass before you watch, here's the exact wine list from "The Bear" to keep you company. "Gary" is available for streaming on Hulu, and "The Bear" Season 5 is due for release this summer. If it's anything like what we saw in Season 4, we're in for a treat.