Hulu Surprises Fans With A Prequel Episode Of The Bear — Here's What To Expect

So, what happens in this special episode? The hour-long "Gary" begins a few years before Season 1, as Richie and Mikey embark on a road trip to drop off an unknown item off for their "Uncle" Jimmy (Oliver Platt). For Richie, the trip is an opportunity to prove himself, but things, of course, quickly go south — and it's through this lens that we can see what happened to their friendship.

While in Gary, the pals end up in a little tomfoolery while waiting for the call they need to complete the job. They drive around, get hot dogs, play some pick-up basketball, and eventually end up getting drunk in a local bar. It sounds harmless, but there is plenty of suspense added from the fact that Richie's wife, Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs), is about to go into labor back home. On top of all that, they still need to complete the job that brought them to Indiana in the first place.

Without giving too many spoilers away, we will say that, at the very end, "Gary" concludes in present day. So, while the bulk of the episode is a prequel, you may want to watch it to be up to date when Season 5 airs — and if you want to pour a glass before you watch, here's the exact wine list from "The Bear" to keep you company. "Gary" is available for streaming on Hulu, and "The Bear" Season 5 is due for release this summer. If it's anything like what we saw in Season 4, we're in for a treat.