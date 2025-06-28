Here's The Exact Wine List From The Bear's Restaurant Menu (And Why It's Actually Perfect)

The return of "The Bear" (which no one can get enough of) comes with a level of scrutiny to the fictional restaurant. While some thought attention to the wine served in the restaurant was generally missing from the last two seasons, the show revisits wine in its fourth season. The Bear's sommelier, Gary "Sweeps" Woods, played by Corey Hendrix, continues to learn about wines and pairing them with dishes. But in the eighth episode of this new season, simply titled "Green," Sweeps and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) review the wine list with the menu, revealing what's on offer. Ultimately, the show's wine list includes one white wine, one rosé, and two robust reds. Let's take a closer look at the wines and why they're perfect for pairing.

Starting with the lightest wines on the menu, Sweeps mentions two, the white and rosé, by the Napa, California-based winery, Hourglass. These include their sauvignon blanc, a blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon, and their rosé, which is not currently available as it's a limited release. Next up is a cerrati barolo, also called cerrati nebbiolo, by Tenuta Cucco, a winery in the Piedmont region of Italy. Both Sydney and Sweeps call this a "heavy" wine, while the resident sommelier explains that it's a "beautiful" wine as well. Last mentioned is the Pastourelle de Clerc Milon bottle, a Pauillac Bordeaux that blends cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot, and carmenère.