How To Mix And Match Pellets So Smoked Brisket Tastes Exactly How You Want It

There are a lot of variables when it comes to smoking meat, and one that's often forgotten about is the type of pellet used. Those little nuggets of compressed sawdust not only carry heat, but they also impart a lot of flavor onto food. The process is similar to the aging of spirits in certain barrels — woods carry different aromas that impact taste and by changing the wood, you change the flavor profiles of your product. The great thing about this is that it allows for a lot of customization.

Tasting Table spoke to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, all about the best pellets for making smoked brisket. According to the expert, the key to achieving depth is combining different types. "A good mix of wood pellets doesn't just make one flat smoke flavor — it builds layers on that brisket," Shoults says. "Hickory or oak gives you that bold, beefy backbone, while pecan smooths it out with a touch of sweetness and a little color on the bark."

Applewood and cherrywood will add a mild fruity flavor, while mesquite is another option if you're hoping for something more robust with a strong, smoky taste. However, try not to get too crazy with your choices. "It's not about throwing everything in the smoker and hoping for the best; it's about balance," Shoults adds. "Get it right, and that smoke doesn't overpower the brisket, it brings it out."