This Old-School Snack Combo Defined Southern 'Working Man's Lunch' In The '30s

Long ago, before the idea of $4 fast food value meals even existed, there was another lunchtime combo that factory employees, mill workers, and miners depended on: an ice-cold RC Cola and MoonPie. Cheap, portable, and filled to the brim with sugar, the South's original "working man's lunch" began as a practical snack during the early 20th century. Since then, it's become much more.

The story begins with traveling salesman Earl Mitchell, who, on behalf of a Chattanooga bakery, chatted up some coal miners in Kentucky. As the origin story of MoonPie goes, the workers asked the salesman for a snack "as big as the moon." The Tennessee bakery ended up creating a now-iconic marshmallow-filled graham cracker cookie encased in chocolate. The result was not only delicious; it was inexpensive and calorie-heavy, which was exactly what coal miners needed during their brutal 12-hour shifts. The RC part was added later, although the beverage had been around since 1905.

Royal Crown Cola originated in a grocery store basement, where Georgia pharmacist Claud A. Hatcher created the soda as a competitor to Coca-Cola. RC Cola was firmly entrenched in the southern diet by the time the Great Depression rolled around, when the pairing took off. Both sugary snacks were sold for just 5 cents each, making this a 10-cent combo meal that most working-class folks could afford. Healthy? No. But the combination of sugar and caffeine provided just enough boost to tide the working men over until the next break.