The Flavorful Paste That Makes Store-Bought Frosting Bakery-Worthy

The intention and love behind homemade treats often make them preferable to their store-bought counterparts. Yet, if you don't have all the time and ingredients to make every component from scratch, taking a few shortcuts is acceptable. Store-bought frosting brings ease to the home baking process, and vanilla bean paste gives it a much-needed flavor boost.

Whether they were made at the bakery or in your kitchen, putting your touch on desserts with a pre-made tube of frosting is a natural choice. However, the grocery store toppings can taste aggressively artificial. The saccharine flavor tarnishes an otherwise perfect dessert, but a dash of vanilla bean paste adds depth to the frosting. A mix of concentrated vanilla extract and ground bean pods, vanilla bean paste packs a powerful punch. The syrupy ingredient delivers a fresh, bold vanilla taste, complete with all the unique nuances found in the type of vanilla it's derived from.

Thanks to the paste's potency, only a small amount is needed to elevate the frosting. Stir a teaspoon of the paste into an entire container of frosting until they're well combined. You can do this by hand, or fluff up the store-bought frosting with an electric mixer. Either way, the specks of ground vanilla beans will be dispersed throughout the mix, giving your dessert an elegant look to match its new taste.