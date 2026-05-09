The Nostalgic Candy Company That Gives Off Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Vibes

In the heart of Amish Country in Kidron, Ohio, Lehman's is a superstore for supplies to live off-grid and self-sufficiently. Jay Lehman opened his store in 1955 to support area residents living without modern-day conveniences and to preserve and pass down important knowledge that was disappearing with advances in technology. The homesteader's mega mart sells everything from oil lamps to gardening supplies, canners to composting toilets.

The store is built with upcycled wood from old barns and filled with antique butter churns and farm equipment. Building on embracing days gone by, Lehman's retro candy selection is pure nostalgia. Fans of the candies they enjoyed as kids (or those their grandparents loved) will thrill at finding Cherry Mash, Cow Tales, Claeys hard candies, Moon Pies, and Mallo Cups.

Lehman's packages and sells candies under its own label, too. They make chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered almonds and peanuts, chocolate-covered blueberries and cherries, malted milk balls, hand-wrapped soft caramels, French burnt peanuts, their signature Amish Church Mints (made so kids can sit through long church services), and homemade fudge. Their melt-in-your-mouth fudge has a cult following and comes in seven flavors: chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, butter pecan, chewy praline, and salted caramel. One five-star reviewer says, "The fudge here is definitely the best we've ever had. We've ordered several times now."

Lehman's candy aisle will take you back to the days when grandma kept a crystal bowl of candies in the living room. While Lehman's gives people tools for self-sufficient living, there's a popular restaurant chain that capitalizes on the warm, fuzzy feelings of the old days, too.