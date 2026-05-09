Create A DIY Cake Stand With These 2 Pieces Of Dinnerware From Your Cupboards

A cake stand has always been something that we've thought of as being a "nice to have, but not an essential." If you are constantly preparing layer cakes — like our recipe for an iconic chocolate layer cake or a towering seven-layer chocolate orange cake – you might have one (or be lucky enough to have a relative gift you one). But if you're only baking once in a blue moon, you may not need to get a separate cake stand at all. Instead, you can make a simple homemade cake stand with two components: a dinner plate and a mug.

You'll want to invert the mug (meaning the lip is facing down) before putting an upside-down dinner plate on top of it and affixing the two with superglue or crafting glue. That way, you'll have the lip on the bottom of the dinner plate helping you keep your cake in place. Some folks have also used pizza pans instead of plates — likely because they are larger in diameter — but these can be a bit too top-heavy, especially if they're balancing on a single small mug.