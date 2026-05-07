The Kirkland Combo That Turns Frozen Fruit Into An Easy Margarita

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There isn't much that you can't find at Costco. Bulk toilet paper, TVs, legendary food court hot dogs — the wholesale specialist has it all. But one of the best parts is the Costco freezer section, where you can nab everything from ready-to-bake croissants and cheesecakes to lobster tails and Kirkland frozen meals. There's a lot to be said for the frozen fruit selection too, and if you gather the right ingredients, you can make some delicious margaritas on the cheap.

There are three types of Kirkland Signature frozen fruit available at Costco: Strawberries, blueberries, and the Three Berry Blend, which contains raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. A 4-pound package of the Three Berry Blend retails for about $14, depending on location, while the strawberries come in a 6-pound bag for around $15. To make a batch of frosty margaritas, all you need to do is blend about four cups of any of the berries with one cup each of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.

Everything can be bought in store, and there are a bunch of tequilas to choose from at Costco, too, including a range under the Kirkland Signature banner that starts at just $16.49, as well as a Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur that costs less than $20. Fresh lime juice works best and you need about one cup of it, so Costco's 3-pound bags of limes work great. Once you have everything, just blend together with a handful of ice until it reaches a slushie-like consistency.