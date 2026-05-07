The Kirkland Combo That Turns Frozen Fruit Into An Easy Margarita
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There isn't much that you can't find at Costco. Bulk toilet paper, TVs, legendary food court hot dogs — the wholesale specialist has it all. But one of the best parts is the Costco freezer section, where you can nab everything from ready-to-bake croissants and cheesecakes to lobster tails and Kirkland frozen meals. There's a lot to be said for the frozen fruit selection too, and if you gather the right ingredients, you can make some delicious margaritas on the cheap.
There are three types of Kirkland Signature frozen fruit available at Costco: Strawberries, blueberries, and the Three Berry Blend, which contains raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. A 4-pound package of the Three Berry Blend retails for about $14, depending on location, while the strawberries come in a 6-pound bag for around $15. To make a batch of frosty margaritas, all you need to do is blend about four cups of any of the berries with one cup each of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.
Everything can be bought in store, and there are a bunch of tequilas to choose from at Costco, too, including a range under the Kirkland Signature banner that starts at just $16.49, as well as a Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur that costs less than $20. Fresh lime juice works best and you need about one cup of it, so Costco's 3-pound bags of limes work great. Once you have everything, just blend together with a handful of ice until it reaches a slushie-like consistency.
Making frozen fruit margaritas
The frozen fruit will not only add a delicious, fresh taste, it will also act as a replacement for some of the ice typically required for a classic frozen margarita, creating a thick texture without watering down the flavor. The drinks will melt slower too because of the thicker texture of the fiber in the fruit and there's less of a chance of separation. Plus, the berries should provide a touch of sweetness that balances the acidity of the lime and complements the tequila.
If you want the margaritas to taste even sweeter, just add some simple syrup or agave nectar to the blender. Use more or less triple sec depending on how much orange flavor you like, and add mint for a refreshing twist.
One Reddit user who is a fan of using the Kirkland frozen berries to make margaritas shared the ratios they follow online, writing, "1.5-oz Kirkland tequila, 1.5-oz Kirkland triple sec, one juice from Kirkland limes... Blend ... Enjoy." People have also blended the berries with the Kirkland Signature ready-to-drink bottled margarita cocktail and added the ingredients to a Ninja SLUSHi machine. If you want to change things up, replace the tequila with Kirkland Signature rum or vodka to make frozen strawberry daiquiris or pina coladas. Either way, the end result is going to be much more fun than a boring old smoothie. And if this is your first frozen margarita mixing session, do read our bartender top tips for making frozen margaritas at home for some helpful guidance.