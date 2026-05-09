In-N-Out Sued This Small Burger Chain — Now It's 'Nameless'

The U.S. has no shortage of burger chains, and while there are many with nationwide locations, the hands-down best American burger chain is the West Coast staple, In-N-Out. Given that it has a limited geographic reach even within the States, it's no wonder that people in other regions often feel like they're missing out. But as one Australian burger joint came to discover, certain levels of FOMO can end in a lawsuit.

In 2018, In-N-Out sued an Australian tribute restaurant, called Down N' Out, for trademark infringement. Down N' Out was a tiny chain, if we could even call it that, since it only ever had two locations. Nonetheless, it made enough of an impact with its existence that In-N-Out felt the need to ring up lawyers. The idea behind Down N' Out was to pay tribute to the revered Californian chain. But unlike Hungry Jacks, the Australian franchise of Burger King, Down N' Out did so completely independently.

The similar name and association with burgers were not the only things that bothered In-N-Out. The Australians created several logos featuring the signature yellow arrow and even added a "Tiger Style" option on the menu, in a clear reference to In-N-Out's famous Animal Style. The lawsuit ended up going In-N-Out's favor, with Down N' Out playfully renaming itself Nameless Bar.