How do you improve upon perfection? The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is pretty awesome already, but the world of fast food is built upon clever hacks and innovation. There's nothing so good that it can't be made better. With that in mind, there is a simple hack you can request at McDonald's to make your next McMuffin a whole new experience. Ask to swap the round egg for a folded egg.

The round egg from a McMuffin is iconic, and McDonald's has put a lot of effort into assuring customers that each one is made by cracking a fresh egg into a ring mold. But McDonald's serves different styles of eggs on other sandwiches, including the folded eggs on McGriddles. Unlike the McMuffin's round egg, folded eggs are made from liquid eggs, cooked off-site, and then frozen. At the restaurant, the eggs are reheated on the grill with butter. They are then folded onto whatever breakfast sandwich you choose. It has a lighter and fluffier texture because it is made from a processed liquid egg mixture that comes out much like scrambled eggs when you make them at home. The result is a different consistency than the McMuffin you are used to.

While the round egg only includes egg, the rest of McDonald's eggs have additional ingredients. Folded eggs include nonfat milk, modified food starch, salt, and citric acid. That's a much shorter list than what the eggs included just a decade ago. The additives are there to improve texture, stability, and flavor. The preparation and added ingredients give the eggs a different mouthfeel and taste than the round eggs, which some customers prefer.