Make Your McDonald's McMuffin Even Fluffier And Order Your Eggs Like This
How do you improve upon perfection? The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is pretty awesome already, but the world of fast food is built upon clever hacks and innovation. There's nothing so good that it can't be made better. With that in mind, there is a simple hack you can request at McDonald's to make your next McMuffin a whole new experience. Ask to swap the round egg for a folded egg.
The round egg from a McMuffin is iconic, and McDonald's has put a lot of effort into assuring customers that each one is made by cracking a fresh egg into a ring mold. But McDonald's serves different styles of eggs on other sandwiches, including the folded eggs on McGriddles. Unlike the McMuffin's round egg, folded eggs are made from liquid eggs, cooked off-site, and then frozen. At the restaurant, the eggs are reheated on the grill with butter. They are then folded onto whatever breakfast sandwich you choose. It has a lighter and fluffier texture because it is made from a processed liquid egg mixture that comes out much like scrambled eggs when you make them at home. The result is a different consistency than the McMuffin you are used to.
While the round egg only includes egg, the rest of McDonald's eggs have additional ingredients. Folded eggs include nonfat milk, modified food starch, salt, and citric acid. That's a much shorter list than what the eggs included just a decade ago. The additives are there to improve texture, stability, and flavor. The preparation and added ingredients give the eggs a different mouthfeel and taste than the round eggs, which some customers prefer.
Be bold and request it folded
McDonald's is pretty open to ingredient swaps when you ask, and some Redditors say they have ordered Egg McMuffins with folded eggs for years. If you don't like separated egg whites and yolks, or prefer a lighter texture, the folded egg is a simple substitution that most McDonald's locations can accommodate.
McDonald's actually offers four types of eggs across its breakfast menu. Alongside the round and folded eggs, McDonald's also serves scrambled eggs and the sausage burrito egg mixture. The burrito mixture probably wouldn't work as well as the others on a McMuffin. It's a loose, scrambled mix with sausage and peppers, which can be messy when transferred, and would be more likely to fall out of the sandwich.
Scrambled eggs are similar to folded eggs in that they are made from liquid egg, but they are cooked fresh on the grill rather than being frozen. The result would work on a McMuffin, but it still has the potential to be messy. One Redditor said they like to order two sausage McMuffins with a side of scrambled eggs because there is enough egg for them to assemble two sandwiches on their own.
If you really want to go to the next level, try ordering the folded egg and follow this McMuffin hack by requesting a sprinkle of grill seasoning. For a final touch, you can make a McMuffin into a crispier, more filling meal by adding a hash brown in the middle of the sandwich.