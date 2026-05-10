Why Olive Garden Is One Of The Best Options For Quality Delivery

Anyone who has ordered delivery knows the terrible feeling of waiting, waiting, waiting, and then receiving sub-par food that's lukewarm, incorrect, or missing the one menu item you were specifically craving. Many restaurants use third-party apps to accept orders and make deliveries, meaning the restaurant has little control over how orders are fulfilled. But Olive Garden seems to have cracked the code on high-quality food delivery by pairing up with Uber Direct.

Uber Direct takes a more careful approach to food delivery by putting the restaurant itself in the driver's seat. Instead of joining the standard Uber Eats network, Olive Garden's parent company, Darden, chose Uber Direct, which lets diners order through Olive Garden's own website and app — then Uber handles the delivery logistics.

That may not sound like a huge difference from just ordering through DoorDash, Grubhub, or even the standard Uber Eats — but the restaurant owning the initial order is game-changing. For customers, it means a smoother experience from the get-go: no surprises about what's available (including sold-out items and daily specials not typically noted in a third-party app); a checkout flow built around the restaurant's personal system instead of those used by the outside apps; and a direct connection to an actual restaurant employee if something goes wrong.