Why Olive Garden Is One Of The Best Options For Quality Delivery
Anyone who has ordered delivery knows the terrible feeling of waiting, waiting, waiting, and then receiving sub-par food that's lukewarm, incorrect, or missing the one menu item you were specifically craving. Many restaurants use third-party apps to accept orders and make deliveries, meaning the restaurant has little control over how orders are fulfilled. But Olive Garden seems to have cracked the code on high-quality food delivery by pairing up with Uber Direct.
Uber Direct takes a more careful approach to food delivery by putting the restaurant itself in the driver's seat. Instead of joining the standard Uber Eats network, Olive Garden's parent company, Darden, chose Uber Direct, which lets diners order through Olive Garden's own website and app — then Uber handles the delivery logistics.
That may not sound like a huge difference from just ordering through DoorDash, Grubhub, or even the standard Uber Eats — but the restaurant owning the initial order is game-changing. For customers, it means a smoother experience from the get-go: no surprises about what's available (including sold-out items and daily specials not typically noted in a third-party app); a checkout flow built around the restaurant's personal system instead of those used by the outside apps; and a direct connection to an actual restaurant employee if something goes wrong.
What makes Olive Graden delivery via Uber Direct a better choice
Several other factors contribute to Olive Garden being one of the best options for quality delivery. The chain also designed its delivery system to be similar to takeout orders in that Uber Direct drivers pick up the food curbside like customers do when ordering for in-person pickup. A restaurant employee delivers orders directly to the vehicle, which helps pastas, soups, sauces, and those famous Olive Garden soft breadsticks stay fresher and warmer.
As for prices, Olive Garden offers the same everyday menu prices across its spectrum of customers, whether you choose dine-in, pickup, or delivery. There's a separate, clearly stated delivery cost. This is different from many standard third-party app-based setups in which restaurants can set delivery-menu prices separately and even adjust individual line-by-line item prices for app orders. When ordering delivery directly from Olive Garden, each dish is the same price as the ordinary menu, and the delivery fees just get added on top.
On a third-party delivery app, a restaurant is just one option in a long list of competitors. But with Olive Garden's setup via Uber Direct, the order is all about the Olive Garden experience from first-click. The menu details are in the restaurant's control, and the company also benefits from retaining valuable customer data to stay on top of trends, preferences, and what customers like you actually value. For more tips on enjoying Olive Garden dining, check out our ranked list of six Olive Garden pastas and these nine Olive Garden ordering tips.