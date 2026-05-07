This NYC Bakery's 6-Hour Proofing Process Is The Key To Ultra-Pillowy Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon roll lovers may think an establishment devoted entirely to the sweet treat sounds like some fantasy but it is, in fact, real. New Yorkers flock to Sunday Morning, a bakery that opened in 2025, where cinnamon rolls are the stars of the show. What began as a weekend project has made a name for itself, landing on our list of the absolute best cinnamon rolls in every state and acquiring a devoted following of cinnamon roll fanatics.
A six-hour proofing process offers the foundation for pillowy, chewy rolls that customers willingly wait in line for. Though six hours is longer than what many bakeries use to make a classic cinnamon roll recipe, the extended method allows dough to ferment slowly and develop a more complex flavor. As a result, Sunday Morning's soft cinnamon rolls tear apart in layers and remain tender even once cooled. The bakery only uses butter, not oil, for its recipes, and less sugar than is used in standard cinnamon roll recipes. Sunday Morning was started by Armando Litiatco and Ahmet Kiranbay after Litiatco set out to solve the problem of tracking down a delicious cinnamon roll. Sunday Morning's classic cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing has been noted to exceed expectations with its buttery notes, tangy cream cheese icing, and balanced flavors, earning the bakery every bit of hype it has received.
An order for a sweet morning
Sunday Morning offers traditional favorites like sugar glazed or cream cheese frosted classic cinnamon rolls, but the bakery also thrills regulars with seasonal flavors. Around 10 flavors are on the menu at a time and can sell out by 2pm. Creations like caramel pecan or blueberry lemon curd cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting and unique flavors like strawberry earl grey with bergamot tea, pistachio mascarpone with pistachio butter, and banana's foster with rum caramel and caramelized banana delight visitors. Weekend-only treats like ube macapuno made with homemade ube halaya and guava and cheese served with queso fresco reward weekend warriors. A line is often expected but is said to move quickly. "I ended up having to wait over 20 minutes for these rolls, but they were definitely worth it," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor.
Though the appearance of the cinnamon rolls has been noted as messy, the taste wins samplers over. "BEST CINNAMON ROLLS IN THE WORLD! Yes I said it. I tried almost every flavor and came back for more!! Well done guys! Must try if you are in NYC!" wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. "Pricey but worth it," added another. Prices range from $7.25 to $8.75 per cinnamon roll.