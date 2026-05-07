This NYC Bakery's 6-Hour Proofing Process Is The Key To Ultra-Pillowy Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon roll lovers may think an establishment devoted entirely to the sweet treat sounds like some fantasy but it is, in fact, real. New Yorkers flock to Sunday Morning, a bakery that opened in 2025, where cinnamon rolls are the stars of the show. What began as a weekend project has made a name for itself, landing on our list of the absolute best cinnamon rolls in every state and acquiring a devoted following of cinnamon roll fanatics.

A six-hour proofing process offers the foundation for pillowy, chewy rolls that customers willingly wait in line for. Though six hours is longer than what many bakeries use to make a classic cinnamon roll recipe, the extended method allows dough to ferment slowly and develop a more complex flavor. As a result, Sunday Morning's soft cinnamon rolls tear apart in layers and remain tender even once cooled. The bakery only uses butter, not oil, for its recipes, and less sugar than is used in standard cinnamon roll recipes. Sunday Morning was started by Armando Litiatco and Ahmet Kiranbay after Litiatco set out to solve the problem of tracking down a delicious cinnamon roll. Sunday Morning's classic cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing has been noted to exceed expectations with its buttery notes, tangy cream cheese icing, and balanced flavors, earning the bakery every bit of hype it has received.