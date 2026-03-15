Skip The Expensive Store-Bought Stuff And Make Pistachio Butter At Home With Just 2 Ingredients
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past year, you are fully aware of the meteoric rise of Dubai chocolate. These days, it's not just the viral chocolate bars that line the aisles, either. This trend has grown so quickly that it even sparked a rumour of a worldwide pistachio shortage, which didn't help when it comes to the high prices we pay for pistachios and products like pistachio butter and pistachio paste. That said, did you know you can make your own pistachio butter or paste for a fraction of the price of the fancy jars sold in stores? All you need is your food processor, raw unsalted pistachios, and salt. In less than 20 minutes, you'll have a homemade pistachio butter that captures the flavor of freshly roasted pistachios, without the added sugar and oils found in commercial products.
Since pistachios are so expensive, you can save even more money if you shell them yourself. To obtain the three cups of shelled pistachios you'll need to make a batch of pistachio butter, you'll need about two pounds of whole pistachios. If you are short on time or patience, buying them pre-shelled makes even quicker work. Just make sure they are unsalted, as salted ones can be too salty, which will alter the flavor of your finished product. You want the salt to bring out the natural flavors of the nuts, not to overwhelm them.
How to make and use your homemade pistachio butter
To make this delicious butter, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place the pistachios on a large rimmed baking sheet. Next, place the tray in the middle rack for five minutes, then stir or shake the pistachios and return to the oven. Roast for three to five more minutes until they are fragrant and slightly golden. Remove from the oven and let them cool a bit, then put them into the food processor while they are still warm.
Blend until they turn into a smooth and creamy texture — you will probably have to stop to scrape the sides from time to time. At this point, add a pinch or two of sea salt to taste. Let the pistachio butter cool to room temperature, then store it in an airtight container. It will last for up to one week in the pantry, or four weeks in the fridge.
Now, let us suggest some fabulous ideas to use your pistachio butter in both sweet and savory ways. If you fancy experimenting with flavors and add-ins for your pistachio butter, think about warming spices like cardamom, stir in chopped chocolate or ¼ cup cocoa powder, add sesame or chia seeds, or one to two teaspoons of rosewater to create a flavor pairing that's classic in Mediterranean and Persian cooking.