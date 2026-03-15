Skip The Expensive Store-Bought Stuff And Make Pistachio Butter At Home With Just 2 Ingredients

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past year, you are fully aware of the meteoric rise of Dubai chocolate. These days, it's not just the viral chocolate bars that line the aisles, either. This trend has grown so quickly that it even sparked a rumour of a worldwide pistachio shortage, which didn't help when it comes to the high prices we pay for pistachios and products like pistachio butter and pistachio paste. That said, did you know you can make your own pistachio butter or paste for a fraction of the price of the fancy jars sold in stores? All you need is your food processor, raw unsalted pistachios, and salt. In less than 20 minutes, you'll have a homemade pistachio butter that captures the flavor of freshly roasted pistachios, without the added sugar and oils found in commercial products.

Since pistachios are so expensive, you can save even more money if you shell them yourself. To obtain the three cups of shelled pistachios you'll need to make a batch of pistachio butter, you'll need about two pounds of whole pistachios. If you are short on time or patience, buying them pre-shelled makes even quicker work. Just make sure they are unsalted, as salted ones can be too salty, which will alter the flavor of your finished product. You want the salt to bring out the natural flavors of the nuts, not to overwhelm them.