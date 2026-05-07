The Only State Where Wendy's 'Fresh, Never Frozen' Beef Is Not Guaranteed

Every burger place has its own angle to convince you to buy one of its burgers. For some, that might mean the size of the burger, like McDonald's Quarter Pounder. Others focus on how it's prepared, like the flame-broiled Whopper from Burger King. Wendy's has leaned into offering fresh, never-frozen beef. The official Wendy's website addresses this by asking, "Are Wendy's burgers really fresh and never frozen?" The answer is clear until it isn't. It reads, "Yes, Wendy's uses fresh, never frozen beef on every hamburger, every day.**" You'll notice those two asterisks there. Those are there for Hawaii, the only state where you can't get one of those famous square burgers fresh instead of frozen.

Head to the bottom of that Wendy's page and you'll see this disclaimer next to the two asterisks. "Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the U.K., and other select international markets." Hawaii is notably absent. Wendy's is not confirming that Hawaii doesn't get fresh beef. It's just omitting the state.

Wendy's has used the slogan of "fresh, never frozen" for years now. Back in 2007, the Honolulu Advertiser reported that Wendy's did not use fresh beef at any locations on the islands. The reason given was that "supplying fresh beef here would make it difficult to sell the made-to-order old-fashioned hamburgers at reasonable, quick-service prices."