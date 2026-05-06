This Walmart Planter Is A Best-Seller That Belongs In Your Veggie Garden

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If you're planning out your garden and where certain plants should go, you might be in the market for a raised bed. A raised bed is beneficial for many reasons, such as when you want better control over the soil or are trying to monitor or reduce the amount of wildlife that comes in contact with your plants — if it's the latter, you could also try using cinnamon to deter pests and keep your garden healthy. Now, there are plenty of planter options on the market, but the Best Choice Products Outdoor Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed from Walmart comes highly lauded.

It's marked as a best-seller on Walmart's website and is made with non-toxic materials and a non-corrosive finish, so you can feel safe using it in your gardening. The planter is 48 inches long and 24 inches wide. It's 12 inches high, though, so this might limit what you can plant in it; but it does offers 8 cubic feet of space. One raised bed typically sells for $93.99, but as of writing, it's on an enormous markdown: only $34.99. Aside from the alluring price, people have rave reviews about the Walmart product.