This Walmart Planter Is A Best-Seller That Belongs In Your Veggie Garden
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If you're planning out your garden and where certain plants should go, you might be in the market for a raised bed. A raised bed is beneficial for many reasons, such as when you want better control over the soil or are trying to monitor or reduce the amount of wildlife that comes in contact with your plants — if it's the latter, you could also try using cinnamon to deter pests and keep your garden healthy. Now, there are plenty of planter options on the market, but the Best Choice Products Outdoor Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed from Walmart comes highly lauded.
It's marked as a best-seller on Walmart's website and is made with non-toxic materials and a non-corrosive finish, so you can feel safe using it in your gardening. The planter is 48 inches long and 24 inches wide. It's 12 inches high, though, so this might limit what you can plant in it; but it does offers 8 cubic feet of space. One raised bed typically sells for $93.99, but as of writing, it's on an enormous markdown: only $34.99. Aside from the alluring price, people have rave reviews about the Walmart product.
What you need to know about this oval garden bed
One great aspect of this Walmart garden bed is the color variety; it comes in a range of hues, allowing customers to find an option that suits their garden aesthetics. Some colors include basics like black or beige, as well as more vibrant options like peacock blue or sage green. There's even one option meant to look like wood, if you prefer something more natural-looking to better pair with the plants. The raised bed also features an open bottom to give you better drainage, so you don't have to worry about a waterlogged garden planter.
Reviews sing a lot of praise, too. Walmart shoppers mention that it's the best raised bed and it's particularly easy to assemble. Aesthetically, many say it has a beautiful, classy appearance that makes the yard look nice. Some also note that it's made well and quite sturdy. However, there are some less-than-pleased customers with contrarian opinions who say it's of poor quality and is complex to put together with too many pieces. Certain reviewers are also annoyed that the planter has no bottom, so it may depend on one's needs and gardening expertise. In which case, it might be helpful to learn some gardening tips for beginners. If you decide to get the Best Choice Products Outdoor Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed, you might as well snag a few other affordable Walmart gardening supplies while you're shopping.