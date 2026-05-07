Take A Picture Of Your Oven Before You Travel, It's Smarter Than It Sounds

Imagine that you're on your way to the airport, ready to hop on a plane and explore the many travel destinations around the world that belong on every food lover's bucket list. You've been planning this trip for months, but just as you're about to embrace the vacay mood, a thought starts to gnaw on you: Did you switch off the oven? Yes, surely you did. You always do. But what if this time, maybe, you didn't? And so, the spiral begins, causing major panic and stealing your peace of mind. Spare yourself the worry on your next trip and take a picture of the turned-off stove before you leave — bring receipts, as the kids would say.

Aside from calming your worries, this simple action also acts as a safety net, ensuring that you will actually turn off the oven. If you get into the habit of taking a quick photo before you leave for a trip, you're much more likely to catch an accidental oversight that could cause a kitchen fire. Leaving for a longer stretch of time, such as a few weeks or months? In that case, an extra layer of protection might be useful, just in case a gas leak or an electrical issue were to happen while you are gone. Consider investing in an indoor security camera, and install it in your kitchen to periodically check that everything is still safe.