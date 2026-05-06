The Sleek Dishwasher Brand That's A Total Nightmare, According To Reviews

When you're in the market for a new dishwasher, it makes sense to check reviews before you buy. You don't want to spend a lot of money on something with a bad reputation. Just because an appliance has a recognizable name doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be a reliable product. That seems to be the case with Electrolux dishwashers, which routinely receive some of the worst reviews you'll ever read.

Reviews on Trustpilot for Electrolux, which owns and makes Frigidaire, are shockingly poor. Of 158 published reviews, 94% are one-star. Many point out that customer service is hard to reach and difficult to deal with even when they do respond. Appointments may be rescheduled with no explanation, and technicians are sometimes unable to fix problems. In one review, a customer said they were told their dishwasher, which wouldn't turn on, was damaged beyond repair and needed replacement. They were charged $185 for the assessment. "Following the visit, I discovered the dishwasher had simply been left unplugged," the reviewer said.

Another reviewer said they were promised a replacement dishwasher two months after theirs died. "I took off a day with unpaid leave at work to wait for an appliance I was promised would be delivered and they lied," the reviewer claimed. Other reviews detail a laundry list of issues and many mention the age of the dishwasher, often just over two years old. Dishwashers should last much longer than that. Waiting months for a technician is commonly cited. Another frequent complaint is that dishwashers still fail after repairs.