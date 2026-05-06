The Sleek Dishwasher Brand That's A Total Nightmare, According To Reviews
When you're in the market for a new dishwasher, it makes sense to check reviews before you buy. You don't want to spend a lot of money on something with a bad reputation. Just because an appliance has a recognizable name doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be a reliable product. That seems to be the case with Electrolux dishwashers, which routinely receive some of the worst reviews you'll ever read.
Reviews on Trustpilot for Electrolux, which owns and makes Frigidaire, are shockingly poor. Of 158 published reviews, 94% are one-star. Many point out that customer service is hard to reach and difficult to deal with even when they do respond. Appointments may be rescheduled with no explanation, and technicians are sometimes unable to fix problems. In one review, a customer said they were told their dishwasher, which wouldn't turn on, was damaged beyond repair and needed replacement. They were charged $185 for the assessment. "Following the visit, I discovered the dishwasher had simply been left unplugged," the reviewer said.
Another reviewer said they were promised a replacement dishwasher two months after theirs died. "I took off a day with unpaid leave at work to wait for an appliance I was promised would be delivered and they lied," the reviewer claimed. Other reviews detail a laundry list of issues and many mention the age of the dishwasher, often just over two years old. Dishwashers should last much longer than that. Waiting months for a technician is commonly cited. Another frequent complaint is that dishwashers still fail after repairs.
Don't waste your bucks on Electrolux
Across forums like Reddit, many threads show users expressing frustration with Electrolux dishwashers. One Redditor posted that their two-and-a-half-year-old dishwasher shows an i5H error. It sometimes worked if they kept turning it on and off. Several others in the thread were dealing with the same problem. One commenter claimed that the circuit board was faulty and had to be replaced. There's a Reddit thread about the dishwasher not draining, and another about one that just doesn't work at all. In another, the Redditor said they scheduled a next day repair appointment and it was then pushed back days. They called Electrolux and "the representative told me the issue was 'out of our control' and then hung up on me."
Rather than deal with Electrolux issues, if you're in the market for a dishwasher, it's best to focus on brands that are often cited as being the best of the best. Bosch and Miele are routinely ranked above other brands along with LG, and all three brands found their way into the best dishwashers for 2026 by Reviewed. All of them featured in our list of best dishwasher brands.
Each manufacturer has multiple models to choose from, so there's usually something to fit whatever your needs and budget may be. No company is perfect, and even the highest rated dishwasher can fail unexpectedly, but by the numbers, Bosch or Miele tend to perform best and are worth considering before other brands.