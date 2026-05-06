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Every herb offers a complex and distinctive tasting profile, and — whether you love it or think it tastes like soap – there's no perfect substitute for cilantro in the kitchen. For home gardeners planting it, investing in soil health is the key to a sturdier, more abundant cilantro crop. Happily, cost-free soil amendments such as ericaceous compost (aka compost with a pH around 5) can keep acid-loving plants like cilantro thriving.

Cilantro prefers full sun and cool weather. But, another crucial element to cultivating a healthy cilantro crop is maintaining the correct soil pH. Cilantro needs well-draining soil with a pH of 6.2 to 6.8, which is fairly acidic. Understanding the existing composition of your soil is the first step to gardening success. Some soil beds might already offer the optimal conditions; a quick pH test kit (like this one from Amazon, $8.95 for a 100-pack of test strips) will let gardeners know what adjustments to make. Why does it matter? When rooted in neutral or alkaline soil, acid-loving plants cannot absorb enough of the nutrients they need, leading to stunted growth and discoloration.

To enhance the acidity of your garden beds or container pots, simply mix a few inches of compost rich in acidic materials into the soil. These organic features will help enrich and lower the soil's pH, steering the profile toward a better-suited environment for growing cilantro. To create ericaceous compost, look no further than kitchen scraps, lawn clippings, and biomass like fallen leaves and pine needles.