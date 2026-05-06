Swap In This Cooking Fat For Restaurant-Worthy Smash Burgers
Just because your smash burger is homemade doesn't mean it can't taste like a five-star main course. The trick is to use the right ingredients, and they aren't always the same few things you always reach for. Take cooking fat, for example. Don't limit yourself to canola, vegetable, or any other types of oil. Try duck fat for a change. The star of confit cooking and other exquisite French dishes, it's the one thing you'll want for a restaurant-worthy smash burger.
Duck fat's high smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit alone makes it a perfect candidate for high-heat cooking, such as sautéing, deep-frying, and in our case, grilling smashed patties. What's more, duck fat is also considered one of the healthier cooking fats out there. This is because, unlike tallow and lards, it's relatively low in saturated fats. Meanwhile, healthy fats like omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids comprise up to 65% of the nutrient content.
Adapted to your smash burger recipe, its exceptional flavor is what truly elevates the recipe. The savory undertone seamlessly melds into the fatty, smoky meat, enriching the burger right from the center. Not to worry, that richness is neither overwhelming nor heavy on the palate. Like duck meat itself, the fat carries a subtle depth that refines the burger's taste profile rather than piling more into it.
Upgrade your smash burger with duck fat and more
Transitioning from regular cooking oils to duck fat is a seamless process, often following a 1:1 replacement ratio. You can get either store-bought duck fat or render it at home yourself. While the first option offers more convenience, folks who like a more intense, slightly gamey undertone will probably like the second one better. It can be done with the duck skin and fat separated from the meat cuts, which you can easily obtain upon whipping up all those delicious duck recipes. Then, slow-cook the fat with a bit of water (a quarter cup per pound of fat) for roughly an hour, and strain the crispy skin to get that delectable fat at the end.
With a jar of duck fat kept handy in the fridge, your smash burger comes with countless possibilities. Got some duck meat on hand also? Process it into fine pieces and use them in place of ground beef. Turkey's rich, savory dark meat also works spectacularly with duck fat, and if you're in the mood to try something new, goose meat is worth a shot.
Lean into the duck fat's umami tone when you're choosing burger toppings. Sautéed mushrooms, for example, never disappoint. Perhaps add a few slices of duck bacon for extra smoky richness. And don't underestimate the sauce, either, particularly those infused with sweet fruits that draw a beautiful contrast with the overall savoriness. Whether it's a prune-laced mayonnaise or a mix of cherries, balsamic vinegar, and mustard, your duck fat smash burger will be a guaranteed hit at the dining table.