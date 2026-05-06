Swap In This Cooking Fat For Restaurant-Worthy Smash Burgers

Just because your smash burger is homemade doesn't mean it can't taste like a five-star main course. The trick is to use the right ingredients, and they aren't always the same few things you always reach for. Take cooking fat, for example. Don't limit yourself to canola, vegetable, or any other types of oil. Try duck fat for a change. The star of confit cooking and other exquisite French dishes, it's the one thing you'll want for a restaurant-worthy smash burger.

Duck fat's high smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit alone makes it a perfect candidate for high-heat cooking, such as sautéing, deep-frying, and in our case, grilling smashed patties. What's more, duck fat is also considered one of the healthier cooking fats out there. This is because, unlike tallow and lards, it's relatively low in saturated fats. Meanwhile, healthy fats like omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids comprise up to 65% of the nutrient content.

Adapted to your smash burger recipe, its exceptional flavor is what truly elevates the recipe. The savory undertone seamlessly melds into the fatty, smoky meat, enriching the burger right from the center. Not to worry, that richness is neither overwhelming nor heavy on the palate. Like duck meat itself, the fat carries a subtle depth that refines the burger's taste profile rather than piling more into it.