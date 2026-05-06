Sam's Club's Meat Department Offers A Perk That Costco Shoppers Are Missing
Costco's meat department has earned its reputation for quality and price. Walk into any warehouse on a Saturday, and you'll see carts loaded with ribeyes and prime cuts that'd cost you twice as much elsewhere. But there's one thing Costco butchers won't do — and that's where Sam's Club steps in.
Sam's Club will cut meat to your exact specifications. Ring the bell at the meat counter and ask. As long as you're reasonable with your request, they'll often make it happen. Things like cutting ribeye steaks to a specific thickness or breaking down pork loins into center-cut chops — those are doable. A crown rib roast? Probably not. Beyond the custom cuts, the real win is that if you were to order a whole ribeye or beef tenderloin and have them break it down, you're locked in at bulk price. That beats what you'd pay per pound for its pre-sliced steaks.
Keep in mind, some stores are more enthusiastic about this than others. You might encounter a manager who'd rather have you move along, or a butcher who's had a long shift. But plenty of shoppers report success by asking nicely and being patient — especially if you shop during off-peak hours like early weekday afternoons.
Why doesn't Costco go there?
So why doesn't Costco offer the same perk? There's no official word from the company, but according to a verified Meat Department Supervisor on Reddit, the reason they don't do special cuts is that they have very strict criteria for each cut. Plus, Costco's entire business model is high-volume sales and streamlining everything. If they begin offering custom cuts, every member who wanted special requests would tie up the butchers, and the line would never move.
There's also the liability question. With meat already being one of the most returned items at Costco, if they were to let people have special requests, it'd open doors to even more complaints about how the meat was cut, stored, or packaged. It'd be a nightmare to manage across thousands of warehouses with Costco's famously lenient return policy. Another Redditor theorized that since Costco's vacuum-sealed packages (cryovacs) from wholesalers often come pre-packed in bulk, making individual custom work just not worth the logistical hassle.
Sam's Club operates on a slightly different model that seems more flexible about member requests, even if the policy isn't officially advertised. Again — this is speculation from shoppers, not Costco gospel — but the pattern is clear: When members ask for something in the meat department, Sam's often delivers what Costco simply won't.