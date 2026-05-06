Sam's Club's Meat Department Offers A Perk That Costco Shoppers Are Missing

Costco's meat department has earned its reputation for quality and price. Walk into any warehouse on a Saturday, and you'll see carts loaded with ribeyes and prime cuts that'd cost you twice as much elsewhere. But there's one thing Costco butchers won't do — and that's where Sam's Club steps in.

Sam's Club will cut meat to your exact specifications. Ring the bell at the meat counter and ask. As long as you're reasonable with your request, they'll often make it happen. Things like cutting ribeye steaks to a specific thickness or breaking down pork loins into center-cut chops — those are doable. A crown rib roast? Probably not. Beyond the custom cuts, the real win is that if you were to order a whole ribeye or beef tenderloin and have them break it down, you're locked in at bulk price. That beats what you'd pay per pound for its pre-sliced steaks.

Keep in mind, some stores are more enthusiastic about this than others. You might encounter a manager who'd rather have you move along, or a butcher who's had a long shift. But plenty of shoppers report success by asking nicely and being patient — especially if you shop during off-peak hours like early weekday afternoons.