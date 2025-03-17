How To Order A Crown Pork Roast, For The Uninitiated

True to its name, a pork crown roast is one of the most impressive-looking (and delicious!) entrees you can serve up in a meal. For the uninitiated, this cut resembles a circular crown made of ribs curving upward from succulent strips of meat. As intricate as it may look, though, ordering and preparing a crown roast is actually quite straightforward once you get down to it.

So, first things first, how do you get yourself a crown roast? Getting your hands on one does require a bit of planning, as you won't typically find it ready-made at your local grocery store. Instead, you'll have to call your local butcher and have them prepped for you (make sure to call a couple of days in advance, since this is a pretty specialized cut). Most will know exactly what you mean when you tell them that you want a "crown roast," but it's helpful to know exactly what you're looking for. Essentially, a crown roast is a bone-in cut of the pork loin with the ribs trimmed to expose the bones (a technique called "frenching"). Truss it into a circlet with kitchen twines and voilà, there's your beautiful crown roast!

Here's a pro tip: when placing your order, ask your butcher to remove the chine bone for you. This is a section of the backbone that could make your roast difficult to carve down the line, so having it removed beforehand is going to save you a ton of sweat.