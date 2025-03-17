How To Order A Crown Pork Roast, For The Uninitiated
True to its name, a pork crown roast is one of the most impressive-looking (and delicious!) entrees you can serve up in a meal. For the uninitiated, this cut resembles a circular crown made of ribs curving upward from succulent strips of meat. As intricate as it may look, though, ordering and preparing a crown roast is actually quite straightforward once you get down to it.
So, first things first, how do you get yourself a crown roast? Getting your hands on one does require a bit of planning, as you won't typically find it ready-made at your local grocery store. Instead, you'll have to call your local butcher and have them prepped for you (make sure to call a couple of days in advance, since this is a pretty specialized cut). Most will know exactly what you mean when you tell them that you want a "crown roast," but it's helpful to know exactly what you're looking for. Essentially, a crown roast is a bone-in cut of the pork loin with the ribs trimmed to expose the bones (a technique called "frenching"). Truss it into a circlet with kitchen twines and voilà, there's your beautiful crown roast!
Here's a pro tip: when placing your order, ask your butcher to remove the chine bone for you. This is a section of the backbone that could make your roast difficult to carve down the line, so having it removed beforehand is going to save you a ton of sweat.
Portioning and prepping your crown roast
A pork crown is one of the best pork cuts that seasoned chefs will reach for when they need to feed a crowd. Not just because it's pretty, but because it's a hefty cut that can weigh anywhere between eight to 14 pounds whole. The rule of thumb is a pound per person, so even a smaller roast can comfortably feed eight guests. If you're hosting particularly hearty eaters or hoping to enjoy some delicious leftovers the next day, don't hesitate to upsize.
Now that you've got in hand a correctly-sized crown roast, let's talk about the next step before roasting: the filling. Traditionally, the center of the crown roast is going to be stuffed before it heads into the oven. The classic is a mixture of ground pork, sausage, breadcrumbs, and herbs, but if you're feeling creative, you can also try something like a savory apple and sausage combo, or crumbled cornbread together with veggies. Plenty of options here for you to choose from, so take your time looking through the recipes or experimenting. Roast it stuffed and seasoned in a pre-heated oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, then 375 degrees Fahrenheit the rest of the way, and in about two hours, your crown roast will be ready to dazzle the guests as the stunning centerpiece of the table!