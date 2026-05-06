How McDonald's Celebrated America's Bicentennial In 1976

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The year was 1976. Abba's "Dancing Queen" dominated radio waves, Gerald Ford was president, and Sylvester Stallone started filming "Rocky." This was also the year of the United States' 200th birthday — and, freshly emerged from the rubble of the Vietnam War and the post-Watergate Nixon resignation, the country found itself swept in a relief-soaked patriotic fervor and sentimental nostalgia. Festivities from concerts to parades, fireworks, bake-offs, and more exploded from coast to coast. Roadside fire hydrants nationwide were painted red, white, and blue. These Americana-steeped events culminated in the Independence Day celebrations of July 4 – and summertime means ice cream. In '76, there was nothing to soothe a scorching case of Bicentennial Fever like a celebratory red, white, or blue shake from McDonald's.

In honor of the country's 200th birthday, McDonald's released a trio of strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry shakes (McDonald's can't call them "milkshakes"), which together captured the colors of the American flag. A promotional advertisement for the treat trio included an illustration of a cartoon Revolutionary War soldier wearing a hat emblazoned with the Golden Arches. In a 2025 Reddit thread dedicated to the '76 promotion, nostalgic foodies write, "Good old days for sure!" and "McDonald's should bring that back" for the 2026 America 250 celebrations. One commenter also noted, "Mix them all together and you get the grimace shake" — the purple-hued marvel that delighted grown-up Mickey D's fans in 2023 for another promotional birthday shake, but this one released in honor of Grimace.