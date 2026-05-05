This Countertop Edge Style Instantly Beautifies Your Kitchen
There are so many decisions to make when choosing a new kitchen countertop, including picking out the right edge. The color, pattern, and the different countertop material options probably all rank higher in consideration, but the style of your countertop edge can have a dramatic impact. From sharper, modern cuts to decorative curves, the style of your countertop edge directly connects to the overall feel, and even functionality, of your kitchen. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Stuart Pumpelly, team leader at Four Brothers Design + Build in Washington, D.C., to get his opinion on what edge styles bring the most beauty to a kitchen.
For his money, Pumpelly thinks an ogee countertop edge brings the most to the table. "Ogee edges are a more decorative countertop profile, typically featuring a soft 'S'-shaped curve along the edge," he says. "This creates a layered, sculpted look that adds depth and visual interest." Pumpelly contrasts this to the clean lines of flat edges, which he feels are more understated.
Pumpelly believes ogee edges are a great choice for creating a "timeless, elegant kitchen," where that little bit of ornamentation brings a more refined and traditional look. This ornamentation style is growing in popularity. "Recently, we've seen renewed interest in more detailed edge profiles, following several years where flat, minimal edges dominated," he explains. "This shift mirrors a broader return to traditional design elements, clients are increasingly drawn to inset cabinetry, reeded details, and more layered millwork."
Ogee edges bring a beautiful bit of ornamentation to traditional kitchen designs
While ogee edges can bring extra visual detail to your countertops, they aren't best for every type of design. "Ogee edges are best used in classic or transitional kitchens," Pumpelly explains. "Typically surrounded by traditional cabinetry, inset doors, detailed millwork, and more formal layouts." By contrast he admits that they can feel out of place in more minimalist kitchens. Pumpelly also says ogee edges are especially good with natural stone countertops. The pattern and movement you get from surfaces like marble help to elevate the ogee edge and make it more interesting. However, you want to dial back on overly dramatic details throughout the kitchen if you choose an ogee edge, as the countertop's extra detailing can get overwhelming when combined with elaborate cabinets or backsplashes.
Of course looks and design are only one part of your consideration for kitchen countertops, and ogee edges can mean a little more upkeep. "Ogee edges have more curves and grooves, which means they can collect dust, crumbs, and spills more easily," Pumpelly cautions. "They also require a bit more attention when cleaning, especially in busy kitchens." Beyond being easier to wipe down, he notes that flat edges are also a bit more durable, especially in smaller or highly trafficked kitchens, because they lack the kind of detailing that can be vulnerable to chipping. But wear and tear is a natural part of any countertop, and if it fits your overall design, you'll be appreciating the beauty ogee edges bring to your kitchen for years to come.