This Countertop Edge Style Instantly Beautifies Your Kitchen

There are so many decisions to make when choosing a new kitchen countertop, including picking out the right edge. The color, pattern, and the different countertop material options probably all rank higher in consideration, but the style of your countertop edge can have a dramatic impact. From sharper, modern cuts to decorative curves, the style of your countertop edge directly connects to the overall feel, and even functionality, of your kitchen. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Stuart Pumpelly, team leader at Four Brothers Design + Build in Washington, D.C., to get his opinion on what edge styles bring the most beauty to a kitchen.

For his money, Pumpelly thinks an ogee countertop edge brings the most to the table. "Ogee edges are a more decorative countertop profile, typically featuring a soft 'S'-shaped curve along the edge," he says. "This creates a layered, sculpted look that adds depth and visual interest." Pumpelly contrasts this to the clean lines of flat edges, which he feels are more understated.

Pumpelly believes ogee edges are a great choice for creating a "timeless, elegant kitchen," where that little bit of ornamentation brings a more refined and traditional look. This ornamentation style is growing in popularity. "Recently, we've seen renewed interest in more detailed edge profiles, following several years where flat, minimal edges dominated," he explains. "This shift mirrors a broader return to traditional design elements, clients are increasingly drawn to inset cabinetry, reeded details, and more layered millwork."