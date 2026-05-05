Drizzling This Chinese Condiment On Brussels Sprouts Will Take Them From Simple To Standout
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When colder weather rolls around, seasonally-minded foodies start reaching for Brussels sprouts. To give your brassicas a pop of vibrant brightness, skip the typical bacon accouterment. The secret to restaurant-worthy Brussels sprouts is a scoop of one quick, flavorful ingredient that might already be in your pantry: Chili crisp. This spicy, crunchy condiment has been having a major moment lately, and when it comes to Brussels sprouts, simply drizzling chili crisp on top or tossing the veggies in the condiment is all it takes to level up.
This ultra-dimensional infused oil is more about its complex textures and flavors than its heat — which is certainly detectable, yet accessible (no sweating or burning tongue here). While exact combinations and ingredient ratios vary from brand to brand, chili crisp comprises some combination of fried, crunchy bits of chile peppers, garlic, and onions or scallions, all swimming in flavorful oil (often soybean oil). Other elements like peanuts, sugar, MSG, fermented soy beans, Sichuan peppercorns, or red chile flakes might be added into the mix, too. The result is a flavor-bomb of umami, savory tang — luscious, texturally diverse, and highly aromatic. We're loving the chili oil crisps by S&B and Lao Gan Ma brands. This wildly versatile condiment is often spied tableside at Asian noodle restaurants. But it can work wonders for your Brussels sprouts, as well.
Chili oil crisp is roasted Brussels sprouts' bestie
To make chili crisp Brussels, simply dollop a scoop of chili crisp on top of your regular roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. Or, for a bolder taste, toss raw halved Brussels sprouts with a few heaping scoops of chili oil crisp in a large mixing bowl. Thanks to that generous coating of oil, as they roast in the oven, the leaves will crisp up into a satisfyingly savory char. Roughly 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick, pulling out the tray to flip the sprouts halfway through. To maximize that oil-reachable surface area, roast your chili-coated sprouts arranged in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Alternatively, this dish can also be made in an air fryer; set the appliance to 400 degrees and cook for about seven minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
A finishing squeeze of lemon juice, and these bad boys are ready to serve. For even more flavor and textural intrigue, you could also hit 'em with a sprinkle of panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese pre-bake. These chili crisp Brussels sprouts would make a fabulous side dish alongside your go-to protein-forward entrees, from classic pot roast to chicken thighs. Or, for a quick yet filling meal, serve those crispy Brussels over a bed of jasmine rice with chunks of honey-citrus roasted salmon or marinated tofu cubes. Bonus points if you add a pinch of kimchi to the bowl for vibrant acidity.