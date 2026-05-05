Drizzling This Chinese Condiment On Brussels Sprouts Will Take Them From Simple To Standout

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When colder weather rolls around, seasonally-minded foodies start reaching for Brussels sprouts. To give your brassicas a pop of vibrant brightness, skip the typical bacon accouterment. The secret to restaurant-worthy Brussels sprouts is a scoop of one quick, flavorful ingredient that might already be in your pantry: Chili crisp. This spicy, crunchy condiment has been having a major moment lately, and when it comes to Brussels sprouts, simply drizzling chili crisp on top or tossing the veggies in the condiment is all it takes to level up.

This ultra-dimensional infused oil is more about its complex textures and flavors than its heat — which is certainly detectable, yet accessible (no sweating or burning tongue here). While exact combinations and ingredient ratios vary from brand to brand, chili crisp comprises some combination of fried, crunchy bits of chile peppers, garlic, and onions or scallions, all swimming in flavorful oil (often soybean oil). Other elements like peanuts, sugar, MSG, fermented soy beans, Sichuan peppercorns, or red chile flakes might be added into the mix, too. The result is a flavor-bomb of umami, savory tang — luscious, texturally diverse, and highly aromatic. We're loving the chili oil crisps by S&B and Lao Gan Ma brands. This wildly versatile condiment is often spied tableside at Asian noodle restaurants. But it can work wonders for your Brussels sprouts, as well.