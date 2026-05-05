How To Choose The Perfect Temperature For Dehydrating Fruits

Dehydrated fruit has come a long way. While it was long thought of as a practical provision for camping, hiking, or emergency rations, dehydrated fruit is now widely used to elevate cocktails. Whether you're making perfectly balanced batched cocktails or the tastiest mocktails, having dehydrated fruit on hand is a must. If you don't have a dehydrator, don't worry. Tasting Table spoke with Justin Benfaida, managing partner of Cocktail Garnish Co., and asked him about the ideal temperature and method for dehydrating fruit right in your oven.

"For readers looking to experiment with dehydration at home, we recommend a baseline of 170 degrees F, or the lowest available temperature setting, with the oven door propped open slightly," said Benfaida. "The process usually takes anywhere from 3 to 5 hours depending on your oven, the thickness of your slice (we recommend ⅛ inch), and the overall juiciness of your fruit variety." Benfaida then went on and explained the importance of a low oven setting.

"There are a variety of factors when it comes to dehydrating fruit that can alter the outcome, including the type of oven or dehydrator you're using, the ripeness of the fruit, and even the outdoor temperature," he said. "Best practice will always be what we refer to at CGC Headquarters as 'low and slow,' which means using the lowest temperature possible while still achieving dehydration, for the longest amount of time possible while preserving the integrity of the fruit. This method ultimately produces the near-perfect dried slices that are great for photos and longevity."