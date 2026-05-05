How To Choose The Perfect Temperature For Dehydrating Fruits
Dehydrated fruit has come a long way. While it was long thought of as a practical provision for camping, hiking, or emergency rations, dehydrated fruit is now widely used to elevate cocktails. Whether you're making perfectly balanced batched cocktails or the tastiest mocktails, having dehydrated fruit on hand is a must. If you don't have a dehydrator, don't worry. Tasting Table spoke with Justin Benfaida, managing partner of Cocktail Garnish Co., and asked him about the ideal temperature and method for dehydrating fruit right in your oven.
"For readers looking to experiment with dehydration at home, we recommend a baseline of 170 degrees F, or the lowest available temperature setting, with the oven door propped open slightly," said Benfaida. "The process usually takes anywhere from 3 to 5 hours depending on your oven, the thickness of your slice (we recommend ⅛ inch), and the overall juiciness of your fruit variety." Benfaida then went on and explained the importance of a low oven setting.
"There are a variety of factors when it comes to dehydrating fruit that can alter the outcome, including the type of oven or dehydrator you're using, the ripeness of the fruit, and even the outdoor temperature," he said. "Best practice will always be what we refer to at CGC Headquarters as 'low and slow,' which means using the lowest temperature possible while still achieving dehydration, for the longest amount of time possible while preserving the integrity of the fruit. This method ultimately produces the near-perfect dried slices that are great for photos and longevity."
Hacks and hints for the best dehydrated fruit
The big question with dehydrating is often whether different types of fruits require different temperature settings. Justin Benfaida offered this advice: "The ideal temperature can vary based on which fruit you're dehydrating. For example, oranges are typically juicier than limes, so if you're unable to reduce the temperature, propping the oven open with a towel to vent steam can be really impactful. You can also keep your slices in the oven for a longer period of time. Fruit should be flipped every 45 to 60 minutes for consistency," he said.
So what's the best way to test that the fruit is completely dried? "At the three hour mark, use the 'snap test' (remove a slice from the heat and let it cool for five minutes, bend firmly; if it snaps cleanly, it's ready, if it bends without breaking, it needs more time). Another way to indicate if your fruit needs more time in the oven is if there is any tackiness, stickiness, or moisture on the slice," stated Benfaida.
Looking for a way to achieve extra crispness or depth of color in your fruit slices that will best accent your next frisky whiskey? Benfaida offered a pro tip for monitoring drying fruit: "Place an oven thermometer on the rack before starting. Actual temperature can vary 25 to 40 degrees F from what the dial is set to. Anything above 220 degrees F will caramelize the rind and darken your fruit slices."