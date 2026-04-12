Follow This 3-Ingredient Formula For Perfectly Balanced Batched Cocktails Every Time

Planning the drink menu for an event doesn't need to be stressful. If you are trying to get away from the easy-pouring wine and beer options, coming up with a signature cocktail or two can be much simpler than you might think. While the world of cocktail recipes has lots of room for individuality, as well as many drinks that explore the outer reaches of mixology, if you want to keep things simple, there is a tried and true three-ingredient ratio that can deliver you a (nearly) guaranteed win with your concoction.

A good place to start in your tinkering is with the 3:2:1 method. This recipe ratio mandates three parts strong, meaning liquor; two parts sour, typically a citrus juice; and one part sweet, such as simple syrup. This technique is the ratio for a whiskey sour, but it also applies to a daiquiri, a margarita, and a gimlet, among others.

Importantly, while the cocktails used as examples above are all fairly standard, there is still plenty of room to let your creative side take the reins with this ratio-based mixing method. Making flavored simple syrup is one of the easiest ways to begin to introduce layers of intrigue to these classic drinks, but you can also toy with replacing the syrup with a liqueur or adding an interesting aromatic element like muddled fresh herbs.