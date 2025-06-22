Don't Overlook This Simple Ingredient For Perfectly Balanced Batch Cocktails

Mixing cocktails in large batches is an amazing life hack. Batch cocktails are great for parties, where you can serve quality drinks without being stuck behind the bar all night. They're equally wonderful when you come home after a long day and want a sip of something nice without needing your mixologist hat. But if you've ever mixed up your own batch cocktails, they may not have tasted quite right. Tasting Table sat down with author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski for some expert wisdom on how to mix up the perfect batch cocktail, namely by using water.

Batch cocktails, especially those stored cold, often miss one crucial step: stirring or shaking. This part of the mixing process slightly dilutes the spirits, unlocking the full flavor. To make up for this missing dilution, Stryjewski suggests a simple solution. "A good rule of thumb is to add 25% water," she reveals. "Just be sure to store it in the refrigerator so that it gets cold as well as diluted."

As far as balancing flavors goes, Stryjewski assures us that our favorite recipes don't need to change. "What works for an individual cocktail will also work for a batched cocktail. Keep your proportions the same, and it should taste great," she instructs, adding that "you need to make sure you account for the dilution you'd normally get from shaking or stirring."