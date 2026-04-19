How To Make The Classic Frisky Whiskey Cocktail For An Electric Nightcap

After an evening of great food and company, the perfect drink is needed to wrap the night up. Something cozy and rich, like an espresso martini or hot toddy, are classic nightcaps; but if you want to end your meal with a bold, electrifying bang, look no further than a frisky whiskey.

Created by Allen Katz of the New York Distilling Company, the unique cocktail is the highlight of any meal. Irish whiskey is the star ingredient, setting the tone for smooth sips ahead. The triple-distilled liquor is known for its remarkably clear taste and layered notes. Rather than muddying the whiskey's hints of nuts, fruits, and vanilla with a loud, acidic citrus, orange juice is a mellow complement to the spirit. The fruity addition may sound like it makes the cocktail a brunch-time treat, but an addition of honey liqueur smooths out the zesty notes with its complexity. Bärenjäger is a popular choice, but Irish Mist honey liqueur is more fitting for the cocktail.

To make your own frisky whiskey, add one ounce of each the Irish whiskey, honey liqueur, and freshly-squeezed orange juice into a cocktail shaker. Pour in ¼ ounce of simple syrup and two dashes of Angostura bitters to balance out the sweetness. Add ice and shake until everything is combined. Strain the drink into a glass with ice, and garnish with an orange wedge.