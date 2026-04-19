How To Make The Classic Frisky Whiskey Cocktail For An Electric Nightcap
After an evening of great food and company, the perfect drink is needed to wrap the night up. Something cozy and rich, like an espresso martini or hot toddy, are classic nightcaps; but if you want to end your meal with a bold, electrifying bang, look no further than a frisky whiskey.
Created by Allen Katz of the New York Distilling Company, the unique cocktail is the highlight of any meal. Irish whiskey is the star ingredient, setting the tone for smooth sips ahead. The triple-distilled liquor is known for its remarkably clear taste and layered notes. Rather than muddying the whiskey's hints of nuts, fruits, and vanilla with a loud, acidic citrus, orange juice is a mellow complement to the spirit. The fruity addition may sound like it makes the cocktail a brunch-time treat, but an addition of honey liqueur smooths out the zesty notes with its complexity. Bärenjäger is a popular choice, but Irish Mist honey liqueur is more fitting for the cocktail.
To make your own frisky whiskey, add one ounce of each the Irish whiskey, honey liqueur, and freshly-squeezed orange juice into a cocktail shaker. Pour in ¼ ounce of simple syrup and two dashes of Angostura bitters to balance out the sweetness. Add ice and shake until everything is combined. Strain the drink into a glass with ice, and garnish with an orange wedge.
Shake up your frisky whiskey with these exciting twists
As long as the trio of Irish whiskey, honey liqueur, and orange juice is present, the cocktail can take on a different spin to fit your tastes. Play into different flavors and ingredients in the frisky whiskey to elevate your favorite component. If you're a fan of the warm, aromatic notes of the whiskey and honey liqueur, whip up some spiced simple syrup. Infused with cinnamon and allspice, the syrup easily disperses an extra dose of headiness throughout the drink.
For a truly electrifying take, switch out the aromatic bitters for orange. While it's still rounded out with some spices, it lacks the rich, heavy taste of the aromatic version. Orange bitters often feature lighter, cooler flavors like cardamom and coriander. The citrus forward, mellow bitters amp up the orange juice in the cocktail while allowing the spices in the whiskey and honey liqueur to be more prominent.
To give the drink a refreshing flair, finish it off with something bubbly. Soda water's straightforward taste adds fizz without the extra fuss, while tonic water gives the cocktail a bittersweet edge. Orange-flavored sparkling soda nicely complements the frisky whiskey's ingredients, as does ginger ale's aromatic taste.
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