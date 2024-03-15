Irish Mist Honey Liqueur: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The world of Irish whiskey is rich, diverse, and historied, but there's a liqueur by the name of Irish Mist that has been at the heart of Ireland's whiskey story since it was first created in 1947. It's a reminder of what makes Irish whiskey the best entry point for beginners while offering a window into its potential as a liqueur.

To help us dive deeper into everything there is to know about Irish Mist, we've spoken to Leslie Word, the brand manager of Heaven Hill Brands, which includes this iconic import. Word characterizes Irish Mist as the "quintessential Irish whiskey liqueur that's like no other, [and] embodies the cheerful and welcoming spirit that Ireland is renowned for around the world." At 35% alcohol by volume, or 70 proof, it's a smooth sipper while also adding spine to a mixed drink or cocktail.

As someone who's worked in spirits marketing, sales, training, and service for over 10 years, I've expressed my honest opinion about this product and approached the sample objectively. While Heaven Hill sent us a sample bottle, this did not affect my opinion of the product and the viewpoints expressed in this article are my own. Let's take a closer look inside the bottle of Irish Mist, exploring its rich history, details about the product, and what it tastes like.